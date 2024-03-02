The week ahead is at present forecast to be windy at times but also mostly sunny until Friday, which looks a bit iffy.
Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):
Alcudia (6C) 17C, moderate west breeze veering northwest; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 18, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.
Andratx (7C) 15C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh northwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 17, Tue: 16, Wed: 16.
Binissalem (7C) 15C, fresh west breeze veering northwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 17.
Deya (7C) 14C, moderate west breeze increasing to strong northwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 15, Tue: 15, Wed: 15.
Palma (8C) 16C, fresh northwest breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.
Pollensa (6C) 17C, fresh west breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 18, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.
Porreres (6C) 15C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 45%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.
Sant Llorenç (7C) 15C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.
Santanyi (6C) 15C, moderate northwest breeze backing west; humidity 50%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 17.
Sineu (7C) 14C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 45%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.
Saturday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 18.8 Pollensa, 18.5 Muro, 18.2 Arta, 17.8 Palma Port, 17.7 Santanyi, 17.4 Colonia Sant Pere, Puerto Soller and Sa Pobla, 17.2 Puerto Pollensa and Son Servera, 17.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Lows of 0.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 1.7 Lluc, 3.4 Palma University, 3.8 Pollensa; Gusts of 69 km/h Cabrera, 63 Serra Alfabia, 61 Portocolom.
