Rain predicted overnight and into Sunday morning. There could be thunderstorms as well. Much less risk of rain in the afternoon, which is due to be mainly sunny. But Sunday will continue to be windy. There is a yellow alert for high wind in the south and in the Tramuntana from midnight Saturday to 12 noon Sunday - gusts of 70 km/h. The rest of the island will be pretty blowy, and there are yellow alerts for the coasts - Tramuntana and north/northeast from midnight to midnight; south and east from midnight to 6pm.

The week ahead is at present forecast to be windy at times but also mostly sunny until Friday, which looks a bit iffy.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (6C) 17C, moderate west breeze veering northwest; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 18, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

Andratx (7C) 15C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh northwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 17, Tue: 16, Wed: 16.

Binissalem (7C) 15C, fresh west breeze veering northwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 17.

Deya (7C) 14C, moderate west breeze increasing to strong northwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 15, Tue: 15, Wed: 15.

Palma (8C) 16C, fresh northwest breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

Pollensa (6C) 17C, fresh west breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 18, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

Porreres (6C) 15C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 45%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 15C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Santanyi (6C) 15C, moderate northwest breeze backing west; humidity 50%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 17.

Sineu (7C) 14C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 45%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Saturday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 18.8 Pollensa, 18.5 Muro, 18.2 Arta, 17.8 Palma Port, 17.7 Santanyi, 17.4 Colonia Sant Pere, Puerto Soller and Sa Pobla, 17.2 Puerto Pollensa and Son Servera, 17.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Lows of 0.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 1.7 Lluc, 3.4 Palma University, 3.8 Pollensa; Gusts of 69 km/h Cabrera, 63 Serra Alfabia, 61 Portocolom.