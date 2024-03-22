Another mostly sunny day on the cards with some cloudy spells. The met agency Aemet says that 'stormy' conditions are due on Sunday, but weather stations don't reflect this. Temperatures will be lower but the forecast is for sun, only an outside chance of rain and moderate breezes at most.

Nevertheless, unsettled weather is forecast for next week, with a high probability of rain on both Tuesday and Wednesday and some pretty fierce wind on Wednesday as well. This is the outlook as it stands at present, with an improvement on Thursday - temperatures going back up to a high of 24C.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (11C) 19C, light northeast breeze veering southeast; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 19.

Andratx (11C) 22C, light south breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 55%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 17.

Binissalem (8C) 23C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 17.

Deya (10C) 21C, light southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 15.

Palma (9C) 23C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 45%. Sun: 21, Mon: 21, Tue: 17.

Pollensa (10C) 21C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Sun: 18, Mon: 20, Tue: 19.

Porreres (8C) 23C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Sun: 20, Mon: 20, Tue: 17.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 21C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

Santanyi (9C) 22C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 17.

Sineu (10C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 27.0 Can Sion (Campos), 26.1 Llucmajor, 26.0 Salines Llevant (Campos), 25.6 Palma Port and Palma University, 25.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Porreres, 25.2 Binissalem and Manacor, 24.9 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.8 Palma Airport, 24.4 Santanyi, 24.3 Pollensa, 24.2 Arta, 24.1 Santa Maria; Lows of 6.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.6 Binissalem, 7.2 Lluc, 7.4 Can Sion and Palma University.