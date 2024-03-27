Good amounts of sun on Thursday but still windy. A yellow alert for high wind in the east, south and Tramuntana region is active only until 8am, but the day will be very breezy everywhere. In areas, the wind is expected to ease by the evening. This is the case in Palma, where the most important of all the Easter processions - Crist de la Sang - starts at 7pm.

An amber alert for the south and east coasts is active until 2pm - waves possibly as high as ten metres. This will become yellow until 6pm. For the Tramuntana coast there is a yellow alert until noon.

The outlook for the next few days remains unaltered - sunny and pretty warm on Friday, rain possible from Saturday to Monday, with Easter Sunday currently having the worst forecast. It will also continue to be quite windy at times.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 8pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (12C) 22C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 25, Sat: 20, Sun: 20.

Andratx (12C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze backing south; humidity 75%. Fri: 20, Sat: 17, Sun: 19.

Binissalem (10C) 21C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Fri: 24, Sat: 18, Sun: 18.

Deya (11C) 18C, moderate south-southwest breezes; humidity 55%. Fri: 21, Sat: 16, Sun: 17.

Palma (16C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 22, Sat: 18, Sun: 19.

Pollensa (12C) 24C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Fri: 27, Sat: 22, Sun: 21.

Porreres (12C) 21C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 65%. Fri: 24, Sat: 19, Sun: 19.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 21C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 55%. Fri: 24, Sat: 20, Sun: 20.

Santanyi (12C) 20C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 65%. Fri: 23, Sat: 18, Sun: 19.

Sineu (13C) 20C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 65%. Fri: 24, Sat: 18, Sun: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 20.2 Muro, 20.0 Pollensa, 19.6 Capdepera, 19.2 Colonia Sant Pere and Puerto Pollensa, 18.9 Arta, 18.8 Sa Pobla, 18.7 Puerto Soller and Son Servera, 18.6 Banyalbufar, 18.2 Palma Port and Portocolom, 18.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Palma University, 18.0 Salines Llevant (Campos) and Santanyi; Lows of 2.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.0 Palma University, 5.9 Lluc, 6.2 Puerto Pollensa; Gusts of 85 km/h Cabrera, 79 Serra Alfabia, 67 Portocolom, 66 Puerto Soller; Rainfall of 2.7 litres per square metre Sant Elm, 2.0 Banyalbufar, 1.4 Es Capdellà and Palma University, 1.3 Serra Alfabia.