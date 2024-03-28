A British tourist in Asturias and a German tourist in Tarragona are among four people who lost their lives on Thursday in rough seas caused by Storm Nelson.
British and German tourists among four dead as Storm Nelson lashes Spain
Some very high waves on the Cantabrian coast
Also in Weather
- Important information for British travellers arriving at Palma airport from April
- Passengers advised to head to Mallorca airport three hours before flights
- Former England, Newcastle and Liverpool star a winner in Mallorca
- Mallorca restaurant concerns about lack of Easter bookings
- Rafa Nadal expands his property empire
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.