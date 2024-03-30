Saturday wasn't as bad as had been forecast, except for the wind and some muddy rain. There was some sun in areas. Sunday's forecast is the same as Saturday's was (grey skies, probability of rain), but it's possible that there will be sunny spells.

According to Aemet's update at 3pm on Saturday, there are two particular periods when rain can be expected - from 8pm Saturday to 2am Sunday and then between 2pm and 8pm. There are also two periods when gusts of wind are due to be at their strongest - 8pm Saturday to 3am Sunday and 12 noon to 6pm.

Yellow alerts for high wind are active for the whole of the island - Tramuntana region from midnight to midnight; the rest of Mallorca from noon to 8pm.

For the coasts, the yellow alert for the Tramuntana is all day and for the south and east until 8pm; there is no alert for the north.

Easter Monday will still be pretty windy, but there are no alerts at present. It should be a reasonably sunny day. Things are due to calm down somewhat by Tuesday, and the outlook until Friday is good, with a high of 29C currently being forecast for Friday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (12C) 23C, fresh south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 19, Tue: 21, Wed: 21.

(12C) 23C, fresh south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 50%. - Mon: 19, Tue: 21, Wed: 21. Andratx (11C) 20C, moderate south-southwest breezes; humidity 65%. Mon: 17, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.

(11C) 20C, moderate south-southwest breezes; humidity 65%. Mon: 17, Tue: 19, Wed: 20. Binissalem (10C) 21C, moderate south breeze veering west; humidity 60%. Mon: 18, Tue: 21, Wed: 22.

(10C) 21C, moderate south breeze veering west; humidity 60%. Mon: 18, Tue: 21, Wed: 22. Deya (10C) 19C, fresh south breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 19, Wed: 19.

(10C) 19C, fresh south breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 19, Wed: 19. Palma (15C) 20C, fresh south breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 65%. Mon: 17, Tue: 20, Wed: 22.

(15C) 20C, fresh south breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 65%. Mon: 17, Tue: 20, Wed: 22. Pollensa (11C) 24C, fresh south breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 45%. Mon: 20, Tue: 21, Wed: 22.

(11C) 24C, fresh south breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 45%. Mon: 20, Tue: 21, Wed: 22. Porreres (11C) 22C, fresh south breeze veering west; humidity 60%. Mon: 18, Tue: 22, Wed: 25.

(11C) 22C, fresh south breeze veering west; humidity 60%. Mon: 18, Tue: 22, Wed: 25. Sant Llorenç (11C) 22C, fresh south breeze increasing to strong west; humidity 50%. Mon: 19, Tue: 22, Wed: 23.

(11C) 22C, fresh south breeze increasing to strong west; humidity 50%. Mon: 19, Tue: 22, Wed: 23. Santanyi (11C) 21C, fresh south breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 20, Wed: 23.

(11C) 21C, fresh south breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 20, Wed: 23. Sineu (12C) 21C, fresh south breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 20, Wed: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Saturday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 21.7 Pollensa, 21.3 Arta, 20.5 Muro, 20.4 Capdepera, 20.0 Colonia Sant Pere, 19.4 Son Servera, 19.3 Petra, 19.2 Puerto Pollensa, 19.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Sa Pobla, 19.0 Santanyi; Lows of 7.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.9 Lluc, 10.1 Can Sion (Campos); Gusts of 71 km/h Serra Alfabia, 66 Porreres and Portocolom, 60 Puerto Soller; Rainfall of 2.2 litres per square metre Sant Elm, 0.8 Banyalbufar, 0.6 Son Servera, 0.2 Cap Blanc.