Sunny with occasional or high cloud on Saturday, and the same for Sunday, when temperatures are expected to be higher.

The outlook for next week continues to suggest rain from Monday, with the highest probability being on Tuesday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 8pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (13C) 24C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 30%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 26, Mon: 22, Tue: 22.

(13C) 24C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 30%. - Sun: 26, Mon: 22, Tue: 22. Andratx (12C) 21C, light southwest breeze backing southeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 21.

(12C) 21C, light southwest breeze backing southeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 21. Binissalem (11C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sun: 25, Mon: 26, Tue: 23.

(11C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sun: 25, Mon: 26, Tue: 23. Deya (12C) 21C, light west breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 30%. Sun: 23, Mon: 21, Tue: 20.

(12C) 21C, light west breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 30%. Sun: 23, Mon: 21, Tue: 20. Palma (11C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 65%. Sun: 25, Mon: 25, Tue: 22.

(11C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 65%. Sun: 25, Mon: 25, Tue: 22. Pollensa (12C) 26C, light northwest breeze backing southwest; humidity 30%. Sun: 27, Mon: 24, Tue: 23.

(12C) 26C, light northwest breeze backing southwest; humidity 30%. Sun: 27, Mon: 24, Tue: 23. Porreres (10C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sun: 25, Mon: 27, Tue: 23.

(10C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sun: 25, Mon: 27, Tue: 23. Sant Llorenç (12C) 24C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Sun: 25, Mon: 24, Tue: 21.

(12C) 24C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Sun: 25, Mon: 24, Tue: 21. Santanyi (12C) 21C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sun: 23, Mon: 26, Tue: 21.

(12C) 21C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sun: 23, Mon: 26, Tue: 21. Sineu (12C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sun: 25, Mon: 24, Tue: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 24.2 Llucmajor, 24.1 Palma University, 23.9 Binissalem and Petra, 23.8 Manacor, 23.5 Pollensa and Puerto Pollensa, 23.3 Sa Pobla, 23.2 Sineu, 23.1 Porreres, 23.0 Palma Port, 22.9 Arta, 22.8 Es Capdellà, 22.7 Portocolom, 22.6 Santa Maria, 22.5 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 22.4 Santanyi, 22.0 Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 1.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.0 Lluc, 6.1 Can Sion (Campos) and Palma University.