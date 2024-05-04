Super Sunday, sunny with occasional cloud, fresh but with highs up to 27C. It may be like Saturday when there was a wide range of temperatures - very warm in northern areas but only, for example, 18.9C in Portocolom.

Monday could see higher temperatures. Cooler on Tuesday and still with the risk of some rain; this is mainly in eastern areas. For Wednesday there is also the possibility of a drop of rain, but Thursday and Friday are currently forecast to be fine and with temperatures climbing again.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (13C) 26C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 20%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 22, Tue: 22, Wed: 22.

Andratx (13C) 21C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 35%. Mon: 23, Tue: 21, Wed: 21.

Binissalem (11C) 25C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 15%. Mon: 27, Tue: 23, Wed: 24.

Deya (13C) 23C, light south breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 25%. Mon: 22, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

Palma (13C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 25%. Mon: 29, Tue: 23, Wed: 24.

Pollensa (12C) 27C, gentle south breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 20%. Mon: 24, Tue: 24, Wed: 23.

Porreres (10C) 26C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 25%. Mon: 27, Tue: 24, Wed: 24.

Sant Llorenç (12C) 25C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Mon: 25, Tue: 22, Wed: 23.

Santanyi (11C) 23C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Mon: 25, Tue: 21, Wed: 23.

Sineu (12C) 25C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 20%. Mon: 25, Tue: 23, Wed: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 27.0 Puerto Pollensa, 26.7 Pollensa, 26.6 Arta, 26.1 Muro, 26.0 Colonia Sant Pere, 25.0 Petra, 24.4 Sa Pobla, 24.1 Sineu, 23.6 Llucmajor, 23.2 Lluc, 23.0 Banyalbufar, 22.9 Binissalem, 22.7 Manacor and Santanyi, 22.6 Son Servera, 22.5 Palma University and Porreres, 22.4 Puerto Soller; Lows of 3.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.0 Lluc, 6.2 Palma University, 6.9 Can Sion (Campos); Gust of 62 km/h Capdepera.