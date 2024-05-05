A mainly sunny day forecast for Monday but with some high cloud or cloud cover in areas. Aemet says that there may be a storm in the southern interior. Highs up to around 29C, as they were on Sunday.

A similar pattern is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, with any rain (and storm) most likely in eastern areas. Temperatures will fall but then rise again on Thursday, when the forecast is for clear skies.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (13C) 22C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.

Andratx (13C) 23C, light northwest breeze veering northeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 21, Wed: 21, Thu: 22.

Binissalem (12C) 28C, moderate southwest switching northeast; humidity 35%. Tue: 23, Wed: 23, Thu: 25.

Deya (13C) 22C, light northwest breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Tue: 20, Wed: 20, Thu: 21.

Palma (12C) 27C, gentle south breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 35%. Tue: 23, Wed: 24, Thu: 25.

Pollensa (13C) 25C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Tue: 23, Wed: 23, Thu: 24.

Porreres (12C) 28C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 35%. Tue: 24, Wed: 24, Thu: 25.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 27C, gentle north breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 22, Wed: 23, Thu: 23.

Santanyi (13C) 26C, moderate southwest switching northeast; humidity 40%. Tue: 22, Wed: 23, Thu: 24.

Sineu (14C) 27C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 35%. Tue: 23, Wed: 22, Thu: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Sunday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 29.5 Pollensa, 28.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 28.5 Muro, 27.4 Sa Pobla, 27.1 Arta, 26.8 Petra, 26.7 Puerto Pollensa and Sineu, 26.4 Binissalem, 26.3 Llucmajor, 26.2 Manacor, 26.0 Lluc, 25.4 Porreres, 25.1 Can Sion (Campos), 24.6 Santa Maria, 24.1 Son Torrella (Escorca); Lows of 4.9 Son Torrella, 6.4 Palma University, 7.8 Can Sion, 8.3 Lluc, 8.9 Palma Airport; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Cabrera and Petra, 0.1 Santanyi.