A mostly sunny day forecast for the southwest and Tramuntana on Tuesday. More by way of cloud elsewhere with the highest probability of some rain being in the afternoon in the northeast. Aemet again saying there might be the odd thunderstorm.

A more general risk of rain is set to continue into Wednesday morning, after which - and for the rest of the week - the forecast is currently for fine weather. Temperatures down on recent on Tuesday and Wednesday but then climbing from Thursday to 28C at the weekend.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (13C) 21C, light east breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 22, Thu: 23, Fri: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 28.2 Can Sion (Campos), 27.8 Manacor, 27.7 Petra, 27.5 Llucmajor, 26.9 Binissalem, 26.6 Sineu, 26.3 Pollensa and Santanyi, 26.1 Palma Port and Santa Maria, 26.0 Sa Pobla, 25.7 Es Capdellà, 25.5 Palma Airport and University, 25.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 25.1 Arta, 25.0 Puerto Pollensa and Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 9.1 Can Sion, 9.6 Palma University, 10.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.0 Palma Airport.