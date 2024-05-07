In the early hours of Tuesday there was a thunderstorm that affected part of the north of the island; quite heavy rain in the Muro area. There was no alert for this, but there is an Aemet yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms in the Tramuntana, the north and northeast from midnight Tuesday to 6am Wednesday. Weather stations are in fact indicating highest probability in eastern areas, where a north wind is likely to be at its keenest in the morning.

Some rain may linger into the morning, but the general forecast is for skies to clear after dawn and for a bright and sunny day.

The outlook for the rest of the week continues to be good - sunny with highs generally around 25 and 26C.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (11C) 21C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 22, Fri: 23, Sat: 24.

(11C) 21C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. - Thu: 22, Fri: 23, Sat: 24. Andratx (11C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 24.

(11C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 24. Binissalem (9C) 23C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 35%. Thu: 25, Fri: 26, Sat: 27.

(9C) 23C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 35%. Thu: 25, Fri: 26, Sat: 27. Deya (10C) 20C, light north breeze veering northeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 22, Fri: 23, Sat: 24.

(10C) 20C, light north breeze veering northeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 22, Fri: 23, Sat: 24. Palma (11C) 24C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Thu: 25, Fri: 25, Sat: 26.

(11C) 24C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Thu: 25, Fri: 25, Sat: 26. Pollensa (10C) 22C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 25.

(10C) 22C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 25. Porreres (9C) 23C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Thu: 25, Fri: 26, Sat: 26.

(9C) 23C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Thu: 25, Fri: 26, Sat: 26. Sant Llorenç (10C) 22C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 55%. Thu: 23, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.

(10C) 22C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 55%. Thu: 23, Fri: 24, Sat: 24. Santanyi (9C) 23C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 35%. Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.

(9C) 23C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 35%. Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 24. Sineu (10C) 22C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Thu: 23, Fri: 25, Sat: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Tuesday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 23.4 Es Capdellà, 22.9 Binissalem and Palma Port, 22.7 Llucmajor, 22.4 Porreres, 22.2 Palma University, 22.1 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 22.0 Can Sion (Campos), 21.9 Palma Airport, 21.8 Santa Maria, 21.6 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 21.5 Salines Llevant (Campos), 21.2 Puerto Pollensa and Sant Elm, 21.0 Pollensa; Lows of 8.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 10.2 Lluc, 11.6 Es Capdellà; Rainfall of 18.0 litres per square metre Muro, 7.2 Lluc, 3.8 Son Torrella, 3.5 Serra Alfabia, 3.0 Pollensa.