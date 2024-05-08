Around 10pm on Tuesday, Aemet put the whole of Mallorca on yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms overnight Tuesday. There was some rain for most of the island, with the heaviest (which wasn't that heavy) having been confined to the southwest and to the southern Tramuntana.

The cloud took rather longer to clear on Wednesday than had been forecast, but once it did, the skies were clear, which is how they are expected to be on Thursday.

An anticyclone is now dominating, and clear skies should mostly prevail until Saturday. On Sunday, cloud is being forecast (very low risk of any rain), with a higher risk of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures holding up, with highs of 25 or 26C for the next few days.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (14C) 22C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 22, Sat: 24, Sun: 23.

Andratx (13C) 23C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 35%. Fri: 23, Sat: 24, Sun: 23.

Binissalem (10C) 25C, gentle north breeze veering east; humidity 30%. Fri: 26, Sat: 27, Sun: 24.

Deya (12C) 22C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Fri: 23, Sat: 23, Sun: 22.

Palma (13C) 26C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 30%. Fri: 25, Sat: 26, Sun: 24.

Pollensa (13C) 23C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Fri: 24, Sat: 26, Sun: 24.

Porreres (10C) 24C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 35%. Fri: 26, Sat: 27, Sun: 25.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 23C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Fri: 25, Sat: 25, Sun: 24.

Santanyi (11C) 24C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Fri: 24, Sat: 24, Sun: 23.

Sineu (10C) 23C, fresh north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 35%. Fri: 25, Sat: 26, Sun: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 24.0 Can Sion (Campos), 23.6 Llucmajor and Palma Port, 23.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 23.3 Palma University, 23.0 Binissalem, 22.8 Es Capdellà, Porreres and Santanyi, 22.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 22.1 Portocolom, 22.0 Cabrera, Muro and Sa Pobla; Lows of 7.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 9.0 Lluc, 9.4 Can Sion; Rainfall of 12.8 litres per square metre Es Capdellà, 11.2 Banyalbufar, 5.6 Can Sion.