A glorious spring day on the cards; quite warm in areas, up to 26 or 27C. Saturday looks as if it will be a repeat, but Sunday does threaten some cloudy spells. There is just an outside chance of some rain on Sunday, this risk increasing into next week. At present, this risk is highest on Wednesday, when temperatures are forecast to fall several degrees.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 8): Alcudia (14C) 23C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 24, Sun: 24, Mon: 26.

(14C) 23C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. - Sat: 24, Sun: 24, Mon: 26. Andratx (13C) 23C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Sat: 24, Sun: 23, Mon: 23.

(13C) 23C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Sat: 24, Sun: 23, Mon: 23. Binissalem (12C) 26C, gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 30%. Sat: 27, Sun: 27, Mon: 28.

(12C) 26C, gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 30%. Sat: 27, Sun: 27, Mon: 28. Deya (13C) 23C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 25.

(13C) 23C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 25. Palma (12C) 26C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Sat: 26, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.

(12C) 26C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Sat: 26, Sun: 25, Mon: 25. Pollensa (13C) 24C, light northeast breeze veering east; humidity 40%. Sat: 26, Sun: 25, Mon: 28.

(13C) 24C, light northeast breeze veering east; humidity 40%. Sat: 26, Sun: 25, Mon: 28. Porreres (9C) 27C, gentle east breeze; humidity 35%. Sat: 27, Sun: 26, Mon: 27.

(9C) 27C, gentle east breeze; humidity 35%. Sat: 27, Sun: 26, Mon: 27. Sant Llorenç (11C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 25, Sun: 24, Mon: 25.

(11C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 25, Sun: 24, Mon: 25. Santanyi (10C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sat: 24, Sun: 23, Mon: 24.

(10C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sat: 24, Sun: 23, Mon: 24. Sineu (12C) 25C, gentle northeast breeze veering east; humidity 35%. Sat: 26, Sun: 25, Mon: 27. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Thursday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 26.9 Llucmajor and Palma Port, 26.6 Binissalem and Es Capdellà, 26.1 Palma University and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 25.8 Can Sion (Campos), 25.4 Porreres, 25.3 Santa Maria, 24.8 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 24.6 Sa Pobla and Salines Llevant (Campos), 24.2 Sant Elm, 24.1 Santanyi; Lows of 7.7 Lluc, 8.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.6 Can Sion, 9.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).