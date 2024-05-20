Another weather warning for rain and thunderstorms - a yellow alert for the north and northeast from 1pm to 5pm on Tuesday, with up to 20 litres per square metre of rain in an hour.

Weather stations suggesting there could be rain and storms pretty much anywhere. Otherwise, the general forecast is for a mix of sunny and cloudy spells.

For Wednesday, no alert at present but there is quite a high probability of rain, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms, for parts of the island.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 8pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (13C) 24C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 23, Thu: 23, Fri: 23.

Andratx (14C) 23C, light northwest breeze backing west; humidity 45%. Wed: 24, Thu: 24, Fri: 24.

Binissalem (12C) 26C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Wed: 26, Thu: 25, Fri: 25.

Deya (13C) 22C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Wed: 22, Thu: 24, Fri: 23.

Palma (14C) 25C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 45%. Wed: 25, Thu: 26, Fri: 26.

Pollensa (13C) 25C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Wed: 24, Thu: 23, Fri: 25.

Porreres (12C) 26C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Wed: 26, Thu: 25, Fri: 24.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 25C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 55%. Wed: 24, Thu: 24, Fri: 23.

Santanyi (13C) 24C, gentle southwest breeze veering west; humidity 50%. Wed: 24, Thu: 24, Fri: 23.

Sineu (13C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Wed: 25, Thu: 24; Fri: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 25.4 Llucmajor, 25.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 24.9 Es Capdellà, 24.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.4 Palma University, 24.2 Palma Airport; Lows of 8.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 11.8 Lluc, 12.0 Can Sion (Campos); Rainfall of 15.0 litres per square metre Manacor, 10.8 Sa Pobla, 9.4 Petra, 9.1 Lluc.