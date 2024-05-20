Weather stations suggesting there could be rain and storms pretty much anywhere. Otherwise, the general forecast is for a mix of sunny and cloudy spells.
For Wednesday, no alert at present but there is quite a high probability of rain, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms, for parts of the island.
Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 8pm (UV rating 8):
-
Alcudia (13C) 24C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 23, Thu: 23, Fri: 23.
-
Andratx (14C) 23C, light northwest breeze backing west; humidity 45%. Wed: 24, Thu: 24, Fri: 24.
-
Binissalem (12C) 26C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Wed: 26, Thu: 25, Fri: 25.
-
Deya (13C) 22C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Wed: 22, Thu: 24, Fri: 23.
-
Palma (14C) 25C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 45%. Wed: 25, Thu: 26, Fri: 26.
-
Pollensa (13C) 25C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Wed: 24, Thu: 23, Fri: 25.
-
Porreres (12C) 26C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Wed: 26, Thu: 25, Fri: 24.
-
Sant Llorenç (14C) 25C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 55%. Wed: 24, Thu: 24, Fri: 23.
-
Santanyi (13C) 24C, gentle southwest breeze veering west; humidity 50%. Wed: 24, Thu: 24, Fri: 23.
-
Sineu (13C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Wed: 25, Thu: 24; Fri: 23.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Monday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 25.4 Llucmajor, 25.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 24.9 Es Capdellà, 24.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.4 Palma University, 24.2 Palma Airport; Lows of 8.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 11.8 Lluc, 12.0 Can Sion (Campos); Rainfall of 15.0 litres per square metre Manacor, 10.8 Sa Pobla, 9.4 Petra, 9.1 Lluc.
