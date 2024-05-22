Storms have left 826 lightning strikes in the Balearic Islands in 24 hours, according to the territorial delegation of the Meteorological Office (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands. Most of them have fallen in the sea. In the specific case of Mallorca, some 200 were detected between 10am and 6pm on Tuesday in the maritime and land areas in the north and northeast of the island. On the other hand, between 2am and 8am this Wednesday, around 100 have been counted on the coast of Minorca.

The deputy spokesman for the Aemet in the Balearic Islands, Miquel Gili, said that this is precisely the highlight: "lightning has been concentrated in very few places. In the case of Mallorca in municipalities in the north and northeast. In this sense, he pointed out that in Cala Ratjada hailstones of two centimetres in diameter fell, and in Alcudia, one centimetre.

Aquestes són les zones de tempesta de les darreres 24 hores.



May 22, 2024

Gili explained that the rains these days are caused by "a pocket at high levels, which brushes past us". For this reason, he pointed out that "storms only form in some areas of the island". He also pointed out that these are heavy rains, which last for a very short time, but which have even caused flooding, for example, last Monday at the Manacor secondary school. As can be seen in the photographs below, the hailstorm that fell on Cala Agulla beach last Tuesday (images by Juan Soto) was spectacular.

Fotos de la playa de cala "agulla"cubierta de granizo hoy.Imagenes de Juan Soto.

May 21, 2024

The rains continue

The weather forecast for Mallorca for Thursday, 23 May, announces cloudy intervals with clouds of diurnal evolution that may leave, in the afternoon, some occasional showers, preferably in the south of Mallorca. Morning mists and fog banks are expected. Temperatures will not change much or daytime temperatures will rise slightly. The wind will blow light to moderate from the east and northeast with coastal breezes in the afternoon. On Friday, cloudy intervals are forecast with occasional isolated showers. Night temperatures will rise slightly and daytime temperatures will be similar to those of the previous day. The wind will be light to moderate from the east and northeast.

The deputy spokesman for the Aemet in the Balearic Islands has advanced that on Saturday no rain is expected (one day earlier than initially forecast). In addition, during the weekend the maximum temperatures will rise and will reach 27º-28º. These values are somewhat higher than usual for this time of year. Gili pointed out that May has so far been practically normal in terms of thermal values, unlike previous years, when it has been warmer.