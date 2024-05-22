Sunny with occasional or high cloud on Thursday. Weather stations pointing to the chance of some rain in central areas and in the Palma area in the afternoon. Generally, though, conditions look as if they are settling down, with the outlook pretty good through the weekend and into next week; temperatures perhaps into the low 30s.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6pm (UV rating 8): Alcudia (15C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 24, Sat: 24, Sun: 27.

Andratx (14C) 24C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Fri: 25, Sat: 24, Sun: 26.

Binissalem (12C) 27C, light east breeze switching west; humidity 35%. Fri: 27, Sat: 27, Sun: 29.

Deya (14C) 23C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Fri: 25, Sat: 23, Sun: 26.

Palma (13C) 26C, light south breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 40%. Fri: 28, Sat: 26, Sun: 27.

Pollensa (15C) 25C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 55%. Fri: 25, Sat: 25, Sun: 28.

Porreres (11C) 27C, gentle east-southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Fri: 26, Sat: 27, Sun: 29.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 25C, moderate east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 60%. Fri: 24, Sat: 26, Sun: 27.

Santanyi (13C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 26.

(13C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 26. Sineu (13C) 26C, gentle east breeze veering southeast; humidity 45%. Fri: 25, Sat: 26, Sun: 29. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Wednesday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 26.3 Llucmajor, 25.9 Binissalem, 25.7 Palma University and Porreres, 25.2 Es Capdellà, 24.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Palma Port, 24.8 Sant Elm, 24.7 Santa Maria, 24.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.4 Can Sion (Campos), Palma Airport, Pollensa and Sa Pobla, 24.2 Santanyi, 24.1 Petra and Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 8.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 10.5 Lluc, 11.6 Palma University; Rainfall of 8.6 litres per square metre Pollensa, 7.9 Lluc, 5.0 Palma University.