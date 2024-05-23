Some cloud likely in the morning but expected to clear and give clear skies.

The outlook for the next few days is good. Negligible risk of rain, mostly blue skies and quite hot in areas by Monday. At present, temperatures are forecast to then drop on Tuesday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (16C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 24, Sun: 27, Mon: 27.

(16C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 60%. - Sat: 24, Sun: 27, Mon: 27. Andratx (14C) 25C, gentle south breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Sat: 24, Sun: 26, Mon: 27.

(14C) 25C, gentle south breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Sat: 24, Sun: 26, Mon: 27. Binissalem (13C) 27C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sat: 28, Sun: 29, Mon: 32.

(13C) 27C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sat: 28, Sun: 29, Mon: 32. Deya (14C) 25C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sat: 24, Sun: 26, Mon: 27.

(14C) 25C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sat: 24, Sun: 26, Mon: 27. Palma (16C) 28C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sat: 26, Sun: 27, Mon: 30.

(16C) 28C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sat: 26, Sun: 27, Mon: 30. Pollensa (15C) 25C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 25, Sun: 29, Mon: 31.

(15C) 25C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 25, Sun: 29, Mon: 31. Porreres (14C) 26C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 28, Sun: 28, Mon: 30.

(14C) 26C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 28, Sun: 28, Mon: 30. Sant Llorenç (15C) 25C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 26, Sun: 26, Mon: 27.

(15C) 25C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 26, Sun: 26, Mon: 27. Santanyi (15C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 25, Sun: 25, Mon: 27.

(15C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 25, Sun: 25, Mon: 27. Sineu (15C) 25C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 27, Sun: 28, Mon: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 28.0 Porreres, 27.5 Llucmajor, 26.8 Binissalem and Palma University, 26.7 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 26.3 Can Sion (Campos), 25.7 Es Capdellà, 25.6 Santa Maria, 25.4 Sineu, 25.3 Palma Airport and Petra, 25.2 Salines Llevant (Campos), 25.0 Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of 8.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.4 Can Sion, 10.6 Lluc, 11.2 Salines Llevant; Rainfall of 2.6 litres per square metre Sineu, 0.2 Petra and Son Torrella.