Weather stations suggesting that it may be fairly cloudy in areas at times, but no rain is forecast and it will be pretty warm - up to 30 degrees as it was on Sunday.

By the evening it could be fairly windy, again depending on area, a northeasterly due to persist into Tuesday.

More on later in the week - the likelihood of rain on Friday has increased; Saturday also looks as if there could be some rain.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (17C) 25C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 23, Wed: 25, Thu: 26.

Andratx (17C) 27C, light southwest breeze switching northeast; humidity 35%. Tue: 26, Wed: 26, Thu: 27.

Binissalem (15C) 30C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 35%. Tue: 26, Wed: 29, Thu: 30.

Deya (16C) 27C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 30%. Tue: 24, Wed: 25, Thu: 26.

Palma (18C) 30C, gentle east breeze increasing to strong northeast; humidity 35%. Tue: 27, Wed: 27, Thu: 28.

Pollensa (16C) 27C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 40%. Tue: 24, Wed: 27, Thu: 28.

Porreres (14C) 30C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 40%. Tue: 26, Wed: 29, Thu: 30.

Sant Llorenç (16C) 27C, moderate east breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 25, Wed: 28, Thu: 27.

Santanyi (16C) 27C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Tue: 26, Wed: 26, Thu: 27.

Sineu (15C) 29C, gentle east breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 40%. Tue: 24, Wed: 29, Thu: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Sunday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 30.1 Petra, 30.0 Sineu, 29.8 Binissalem and Sa Pobla, 29.3 Pollensa, 29.2 Llucmajor, 29.0 Colonia Sant Pere and Porreres, 28.2 Can Sion (Campos), 28.1 Santa Maria, 27.4 Puerto Pollensa, 27.3 Palma University, 27.2 Arta and Muro, 27.1 Manacor, 27.0 Sant Elm; Lows of 8.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.2 Can Sion, 11.5 Lluc, 11.6 Palma University.