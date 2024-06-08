Weather stations are indicating a sunny Sunday with little cloud. But the dust cover that may have looked like cloud on Saturday could persist. Aemet had advised that there would be Saharan dust (and air) on Saturday, but the cover was probably thicker than had been suggested.

The met agency say that breezes will shift to west-southwest on Sunday and push the warmest air towards the northeast. The highest temperatures on Saturday were in any event in the north/northeast.

Overnight on Friday into Saturday, it was a 'tropical' night for nearly all of Mallorca - temperatures not dipping below 20C. The chart here shows that everywhere was 20 or higher, though in the case of Alfabia it was just below 20. In the southwest there were 'torrid' nights for parts of Palma, Calvia and Andratx - 25C or above.

With the breezes shifting there may not be a repeat overnight Saturday, but it is still expected to be a pretty warm night.

For Monday to Wednesday, the outlook is rather unsettled, with quite high probabilities of rain for most of the island and lower temperatures (more like normal for the time of year). By Friday, highs are currently forecast to climb back up to around 30C.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (18C) 28C, moderate northwest breeze; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 28, Tue: 25, Wed: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Saturday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 33.6 Muro, 31.6 Sa Pobla, 31.3 Pollensa, 31.0 Colonia Sant Pere and Petra, 30.7 Binissalem, 30.5 Puerto Pollensa, 30.3 Llucmajor, 29.9 Santa Maria, 29.5 Porreres and Sineu, 29.4 Arta, 29.3 Banyalbufar and Son Torrella (Escorca), 29.2 Puerto Soller, 29.0 Sant Elm; Lows of 19.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 20.4 Cabrera, 20.5 Arta and Manacor, 20.6 Son Servera; Gusts of 84 km/h Serra Alfabia, 73 Cabrera, 65 Banyalbufar.