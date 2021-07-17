Music video by Ainhoa Arteta performing Annie's Song. (C) 2015 Universal Music Spain, S.L.

17-07-2021Youtube: AinhoaArtetaVEVO

Sunday July 18

FIESTAS - Mare de déu del Carme -Swimming across to the port - 12.00. From the commerical pier. Departure from the Babo beach. Registration one hour prior at the same place. Night of “glosa”, music and poetry - Plaça de Sant Jaume - 22.00 - FELANTIX

MUSIC – ”Choir ofValldemossa” –Cartoixa –18:30 – Reservations: @visitvalldemossa – VALLDEMOSSA -free

FIESTAS - Mare de déu del Carme - Solemn mass - church choir, dance of offer by Aires de la Cala at church - 18.30 - PUERTO POLLENSA

FIESTAS - Santa Margalida Fiestas - Line Dance. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. Limited capacity; tickets in advance from the town hall. - 19.30. SA POBLA

FIESTAS - Santa Margalida Fiestas - Line Dance. Plaça Villa. - 19.30. SANTA MARGALIDA

MUSIC – Barnasants Festival -“Maria del Mar Bonet + Borja Penalba” -TeatrePrincipal –20:00 – PALMA –8/35€

MUSICAL –Stonewall” –Auditory–20:00 –ALCUDIA –free

MUSIC – “String Quartet” –Church–20:00 – PUERTO POLLENSA

MUSIC – “Feliu Prats” – Sa Societat – 20:00 – CALVIA – 5€

MUSIC – 2nd Mallorcòpera Festival – “Ainhoa Arteta (soprano) & Francesc Blanco (piano)” – Congress Palace – 20:00 – Tickets: www.euroclassics.es - PALMA – 20/25€. See video above.

MUSIC - Manacor’s Band of Music - Plaça del Sol i la lluna - 21.00 - Tickets: enviumanacor.cat - PORTOCOLOM

FOLK DANCES – “Brot de Taperera” – Tennis court – 21:00 – SA RÀPITA // “Sa Revetla” – Dock – 21:00 – CALA BONA

MUSIC – “Local Music Band” - Pl. del Sol i la Lluna – 22:00 – Tickets www.enviumanacor.cat - PORTO CRISTO

MUSIC – Inca Jazz 2021: - “Rut Florit” – Cuartel General Luque - 21:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com - INCA – free

MUSIC – Nits a la fresca - “Diabolus in Musica” – Son Mas castle – 22:00 – ANDRATX – 5€

Monday July 19

FIESTAS - Sant Jaume Fiestas - Children’s games. Passeig Pere Ventayol (by the tourist information office) - 18.30. ALCUDIA

FIESTAS - Santa Margalida Fiestas - Children’s entertainment and games. Plaça Vila. - 19.00. SANTA MARGALIDA

FIESTAS - Santa Margalida Fiestas - Parade with the “cavallets” (hobby horses), demons and large figure heads - Departure and the first dance at the Casa de Cultura - 19.00 - FELANTIX. Choir singing by Felanitx choir at the parish Sant Miquel - 22.00. Limited places. FELANTIX.

MUSIC – “Rafael González Paz” (piano) – Sala Inaudit – 20:30 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com - PALMA - 13€

MUSIC – 22nd Sons de Nit - “Arlo Parks” – British singer-songwriter, who had multiple nominations for her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, at this year’s Brit Awards. – 21:00 – Tickets: fonart.com / ticketib.com - Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya - POLLENCA – 20€

FOLK DANCES – “Xicalèmia” – Parking Theatre – 21:00 – SANTANYÍ // “Sa Torre…” – Playground CEIP Molí Den Xema – 21:00 – MANACOR

FIESTAS - Santa Margalida Fiestas - Music by “Montenegro & O-Erra” – Can Cirera Prim – 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – SA POBLA – 3€

MUSIC – “Tomeu Penya” – Pl. Sa Font de Santa Margalida – 23:00 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com – FELANITX – sold out

