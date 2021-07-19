Camilo – Millones (Official Video)

Tuesday July 20

STREET PARADE - “Cavallets, Dimonis i Caparrots” - Centre – 20:00 – FELANITX

MUSIC – 10th Ancient Music Festival - “Juanan de la Rubia” – Church - 20:00 – Reservations: www.ticketib.com – COLONIA SANT PERE

MUSIC – Cultura Es Vida Festival - “Camilo” –Son Fusteret –20:30 –Tickets: https://sonfusteret.janto.es/- PALMA – from 53€. See above video.

MUSIC – Cançons de la Mediterrània –“Marala” –Ses Voltes –21:30 -Tickets: https://palmacultura.koobin.cat/- PALMA -free

FOLK DANCES – “Abeniara + S’Estol des Gerricó” – Pl. Sa Font de Santa Margalida –22:00 - FELANITX

MUSIC – “Tribute to Los Secretos” – Pl. Pare Serra – 22:00 - PETRA

SANT JAUME FIETAS - “Line dance with Belsball” - Plaça Església. Limited capacity - 20:00 - bookings, 620 977 364 - ALCUDIA

MUSIC – “Peligro (indie), Magma (rock), Von Bros (fusion)” - Ca n’Escarrinxo - 19:00- Limited capacity; reserves.amp@gmail.com. POLLENSA

MUSIC – “Percussion Festival” with Joao Lourrenço - Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya - 20:00 - Free; bookings in advance from the Can Llobera Library, or on the door - POLLENSA

SANTA MARGALIDA FIESTAS - 11:00 - Solemn mass at the Crestatx Oratory (esplanade) - 20.00 - Street theatre - Waterfalls. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. ticketib.com - 20:30 - Evening race. Plaça Mercat. Registrations, elitechip.net - SA POBLA

SANTA MARGALIDA FIESTAS - 20:00 - Solemn mass - 21:30 - Comedy theatre - Plaça Vila - SANTA MARGALIDA

Wednesday July 21

MUSIC – 10th Ancient Music Festival –“Music Band” – Museum - 20:00 – Reservations: www.ticketib.com – ARTA

FLAMENCO – Teatro Sans –Every Wednesday - 21:00 – PALMA – Tickets 20/27 euros

FOLK DANCES – “Roada” – Main Square –21:00 – ALGAIDA // “Puig de Bonany” – Pl. Ramón Llull –22:00 –PETRA

MUSIC – Cançons de la Mediterrània –“Aziza Brahim” – Ses Voltes – 21:30 - Tickets: https://palmacultura.koobin.cat/-PALMA -free

SUNSET MARKET – Wednesday & Thursday –From 18:00 to 24:00 – PUERTO PORTALS (until 19/08)

MÚSICA DESCONFINADA - 20:00 - Live Jam - Cala Barques - CALA SANT VICENÇ

MÚSICA DESCONFINADA - 20:00 - Felix von Harnack - Plaça Seglars - 20:00 - Low Gain - Font del Gall, Plaça Almoina - POLLENSA

MUSIC – Percussion Festival - 20:00: Simone Beneventi, Matteo Savio - Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya - Free; bookings in advance from the Can Llobera Library, or on the door - POLLENSA

Thursday, July 22

NIGHT FAIR – Cloister & Pl. Creus – 19:30 –MANACOR

MUSIC – “Júlia Colom” –St. Domingo Cloister–20:00 – Reservations: www.envetbrite.es–INCA – free

MUSIC – 10th Ancient Music Festival –“Simfovents Palma” – Main square - 20:00 –Reservations: www.ticketib.com – COLONIA SANT PERE

MUSIC – Cultura Es Vida Festival - “La Bien Querida” –Son Fusteret – 20:30 – Tickets: https://sonfusteret.janto.es/ - PALMA –from 24€

MUSIC – “Miramar Ensemble” – Bellver Castle – 20:30 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com - PALMA –18€

MUSIC – Auditorium Jazz Fest – “Miranda Jazz Combo” – Auditorium – 21:00 – PALMA –18€

MUSIC – 53rd Deya International Music Festival - “Magí Garcías Frau (piano)” – Son Marroig – 21:00 –Tickets: www.dimfentradas.com – DEYA –20€

MUSIC – Estius Simfònics -Balearic Symphony Orchestra” –Courtyard of La Misericòrdia –21:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com - PALMA –30€

MUSIC – “Smold Band” – Main Square – 21:30 –ALGAIDA

MUSIC – Cançons de la Mediterrània –“Música Nostra” – Ses Voltes – 21:30 - Tickets: https://palmacultura.koobin.cat/ -PALMA - free

MUSIC – Nits a la fresca - “Victor Uris Band” – Beach of Camp de Mar – 22:00 – ANDRATX – free

MUSIC – Mallorca Live Festival - “Prok” –Old Aquapark – 22:00 – Reservations: www.mallorcalivemusic.com - CALVIA–from 20€

SANT JAUME FIESTAS - 22:00 - Open-air theatre - Trui Teatre company presents Un Marit Fora Corda - At the bullring - Free; invitations in advance from the auditorium, or possibly on the door - ALCUDIA

MUSIC – Percussion Festival - 20:00 - ZAUM - Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya - Free; bookings in advance from the Can Llobera Library, or on the door - POLLENSA

MÚSICA DESCONFINADA - 20:00 - Julie & Pep Toni - Plaça Miquel Capllonch (Church square) - PUERTO POLLENSA

Friday, July 23

OPERA –La serva padrona” - Teatre Principal – 20:00 – PALMA – 10/45€ (until 24/07)

MUSIC – “Broadway Bites” - Amphitheatre–20:00 – Reservations: Town Hall –DEYA –free

MUSIC – “La Guardia” – Mateu Cañellas Sports centre – 20:00 – www.eventbrite.es – INCA - free

MUSIC – 8th Nits Clàssiques de la Tramuntana - “Ensemble Tramuntana” – 20:30 –Church – Tickets: www.ticketib.com - SOLLER – 15€

MUSIC – “Simfovents Palma” – Courtyard of Castell de Bellver – 20:30 -Tickets: https://palmacultura.koobin.cat/ - PALMA -free

MUSIC – “Queen Tribute. Break Free” - Auditorium – 21:00 – PALMA – 45€

MUSIC – “Duplicats” – Amphitheatre Son Tugores – 21:00 – Tickets: Municipal Offices – ALARO – free

MUSIC – “Orfeó L’Harpa d’Inca” – St. Domingo Cloister – 21:00 – Reservations: 871 914500 – INCA – free

MUSIC – “Mantònia Gili New Quartet” – Pl. del Progrés – 21:30 – ARTA

MUSIC – Cançons de la Mediterrània – “Claudio Gabriel Sanna + Rall Grup” – 21:30 // “San Salvador” – 23:00 - Ses Voltes -Tickets: https://palmacultura.koobin.cat/ -PALMA - free

MUSIC – 32nd Summer Serenades- “Álvaro Mur (piano)” – Cap Vermell – 22:00 – Tickets: OIT 971 818 854 – CALA RATJADA – 6€

MUSIC – “Local Music Band” – Ses Escoles –22:00 – ALGAIDA

MUSIC – Mallorca Live Festival - “Zahara” –Old Aquapark – 22:00 – Reservations: www.mallorcalivemusic.com- CALVIA –from 22€

MUSIC – “La ReUnión. Tribute to La Unión” –La Movida – 22:00 – PALMA – 22€

MUSIC – “Fenómenos Band”– Municipal park – 22:00 – Tickets: www.enviumanacor.cat -MANACOR // “A Tu Lado + Valnou” – Bullring – 22:30 – Reservations: Auditory –ALCUDIA // “Ipop’s” – Municipal Field – 23:00 – Tickets:festes@ajsantanyi.net – SANTANYI - free

DANCE – “Bravura” – Sa Màniga Auditory –Every Friday – 21:00 – CALA MILLOR – 8€ (unti l10/09)

FIREWORKS – 24:00 – PORTOCOLOM

SANT JAUME FIESTAS - 22:30 - A Tu Lado, tribute to legendary group Los Secretos; Valnou - At the bullring - Free; invitations in advance from the auditorium and the municipal office in the port, or possibly on the door - ALCUDIA

MÚSICA DESCONFINADA - 20:00 - Mery & The Apostles. Cala Molins - CALA SANT VICENÇ

MÚSICA DESCONFINADA - 20:00 - Federico Fossati - Plaça Ca les Monnares - 20.00 - Pep Aspas Trio - Plaça Major - POLLENSA

PERCUSSION FESTIVAL - 20:00 - Closing concert - Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya - Free; bookings in advance from the Can Llobera Library, or on the door - POLLENSA

MÚSICA DESCONFINADA - 20:00 - Manteca Latin Project - By the tourist information office - PUERTO POLLENSA

SANT JAUME FIESTAS - 22:00 - Comedy theatre - Sa Padrina es Molt Alegre - Can Cirera Prim - SA POBLA

CHILDREN’S SHOW - 18:00 - Would you like to become a super hero? Escuela de héroes - Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18) - PALMA - 20€ - Another show on Saturday July 24 at 18:00 - Tickets on their website.

