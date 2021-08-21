Concert of Aranjuez by guitarist Juan Reyes (Juan Estrada) (Parte II).

20-08-2021Youtube: JUAN REYES

Saturday, August 21

S'ILLOT FIESTAS - Children’s workshop - 10:00 - Courtyard of Centre Sociocultural - tickets enviumanacor.cat - 40 children every 30 minutes // IX Aquatlí s’Illot 2021 - 17:00 - Arrival and departure from the pior - 1 hour duration // Nightfair - 19:30 - Ronda del Matí // Swing dance with Jazz Bouncing - 20:00 - Plaça del Mollet // Lyrical opera and zarzuela gala - 21:30 - tenor José Manuel Sanchez, soprano Marga Cloquell, pianist Alicia Moreno - Plaça del Llop - tickets enviumanacor. cat - S’ILLOT

SANT BARTOMEU FIESTAS - Folk dances Estol de Tramuntana, Aires Sollerics and Xeremiers de Soller - 20:00 - CEIP Es Fossaret school courtyard // Children’s musical Vaiana - 20:30 - Camp d’en Maiol - limited places // Music by the group Els Sargalls and Valnou - 21:00 - Plaça Constitució - SOLLER

CALA SANT VICENÇ FIESTAS - 18.00 - Children’s games - Cala Molins // 21.30 - Concert by the Pollensa Band of Music -Cala Molins - CALA SANT VICENÇ

AGOST A LA FRESCA - 21.00 - Ronda Murada Ciutat d’Alcudia race - From the Porta d’es Moll - Information, 971 897 103 - ALCUDIA

MUSIC - Pollensa Festival - 22.00: Adda Sinfónica, Pablo Sáinz-Villegas (guitar); Prokofiev, Rodrigo, Tchaikovsky. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 25-30 euros. festivalpollenca.com - POLLENSA (See video above)

MUSIC - Los Javaloyas - 20:00 - Plaça Europa - Free - EL TORO

MUSIC - Nitx de l’Art 2021 - Jazz music with Salat Jazz - 20:00 - Plaça Jaume II - Free - FELANTIX

MUSIC - Maria Jaume - 21:00 - Bellver Castle - 15€ at ticketib.com - PALMA

MUSIC - I Festival de Musica En Clu de Sot with Porter vs Holiday - 21:00 - Sa Comuna - 8€ at ticketib.com - LLORET DE VISTALEGRA

MUSIC - Bunyola Festival - Maria Arnal and Marcel Bagés + Julia Colom - 21:00 - Municipal School Mestre Colom - 15€ at ticketib.com - BUNYOLA

MUSIC - Cultura Es Vida with Niña Pastori - 21:30 - Trui Son Fusteret - Tickets from 30€ at culturaesvida.es.

MUSIC - Clave de Soul + Sonats - 21:30 - Plaça des Pou - Free - CONSELL

MUSIC - Anegats - 22:00 - Plaça de s’Arraco -5€ at cultura@andratx.cat - ANDRATX

MUSIC - Los Peligrosos Gentlemen - 22:00 - Hortella den Cotanet // Xanguito + MIaulos - 22:00 - Plaça Constitutió - Free - SANT JOAN

IX SANTANYI INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL - 21:00 - Juan Reyes (guitar), Queco Arjona (guitar), Soriana Ivaniv (violin), Kiko Carmona (percussion and dance) and Alberto Durán (singer) S’Abeurador- Free - invitations at ticketib.com - SANTANYI (see video above)

Sunday, August 22

S'ILLOT FIESTAS - Folk dances - Tramudança and Cofre Antic - 21:00 - Plaça del Llop. Tickets enviumanacor.cat.

SANT BARTOMEU FIESTAS - Mass for senior citizens- 19:00 - parish church // Folk dances Talaiot and Montuiri’s band of music - 19:30 - Plaça Major // Workshop (Yoga and Full Moon) - 20:00 - Son Forners site - MONTUIRI

SANT BARTOMEU FIESTAS - Arco Show - 19:00 - Puerto Soller bay // Concert Children’s music band - 20:30 - Teatre de la Terra - film Sing to follow // Concert Tomeu Penya - 22:00 - Plaça Constitució - SOLLER

CALA SANT VICENÇ FIESTAS - 19:00 - Performance by Circ Bover by the church - Tickets through ticketib.com // 21:30 Benlligats - concert of havaneres songs, Cala Molins - CALA SANT VICENÇ

MELODIES A L'AIRE - 20.00 - Walk to the Fonts Ufanes and acoustic concert by Joan Miquel Company and Marta Ferrer - From Plaça Major - Registration with the town hall - CAMPANET

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.