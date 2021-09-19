Sunday, September 19

Palma. 10.30 - 22.00: Medieval Market. Passeig Sagrera. Runs until Sunday September 19.

Palma. 16.00 - 24.00: 19th Record Fair. Ses Voltes (Below Palma Cathedral). Tickets www.tickitib.com. Runs until Sunday September 19.

Palma. 12.00-22.00: Beer Palma - International beers and craft beers. Parc de la Mar.

Palma. 14.00. Football match. Real Mallorca vs. Villarreal CF. Son Moix (Camí dels Reis, s/n). Tickets at the box office.

Palma. Nit de l’Art. Galleries and other venues taking part. See artpalmacontemporani.com for more information.

Palma. Tardeo Gros Solidari. 18.00. Out door music for charity with Oscar Romero, Llompi & Romi, Biel Castell, John Castle, Paco Belucci and Witty Martin. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Soller). Table for four 40 euros + 1Kg/litre of food per person.

Arta. Music Band Series and Festival. 20.00. Capdepera’s and Arta’s Band of Music. Na Batlessa Amphitheatre. Free invitations at 608 936 637.

Binissalem. Sa Vernada 2021. 21.00. Jazzfour. Parc de la Rectoria. Free. Previous registration at 971 886 558-

Bunyola. Sant Mateu fiestas. 16.00. Popular Cycling Race. Passeig Antoni Estarellas. 18.00. Children’s musical show. “La Bruixa Ma-Maduixa.” CEIP Mestre Colom. Free. Reservations at the town hall.

Cala D’Or. 18.00 to 23.00. Every Sunday an Arts and crafts market at Plaza Costa.

Capdepera. 20.00. Lyrical Gala Screening of Placido Domingo. Capdepera’s Theatre (Carrer Col.legi, 18). 10 euros at the box office and 8 euros in advance at Capdepera’s Tourist Office or cincapdepera.com. Screening of the 50th Anniversary of the debut of tenor (now baritone) Placido Domingo at the Arena de Verona.

Esporles. 11th Outdoor Music Festival. 19.30. Biel Majoral and Maria Rosselló & Band Lira Esporlerina. Col·legi Gabriel Comas i Ribas (Carrer Ca l’Amet, 1). Free. Reservations at bliraesporlerina@gmail.com.

Inca. Family concert. 12.30. Little Niño. Sant Domingo cloister (Av. de les Germanies). Registration at tintailustre.com.

Manacor. 23rd September Fair. 10.00 - 14.00 Arts and crafts fair on Rambla dels Cossiers. Children’s show “La bruixa maduixa” at the Plaça Francesa de Borja Moll at 11.30.

Montuiri. 20.30. Montuiri’s Band of Music. Ca s’Escola. Free.

Pina. 20.00. Chamber music. Main square.

Pollensa. 20.00. Charity concert by sorpano Marcela Inguanzo, cellist Mareike Schuenemann and pianist Josep Ramon Mir. Also the quartet A viva voce with participate. Sant Domingo cloister (Carrer de Guillem Cifre de Colonya, 0). 10 euros at ticketib.com.

Puerto Pollensa. 19.00. Circus “Here we go!”. Plaça Miquel Caplllonch. 1 euro at ticketib.com.

Monday, September 20

Bunyola. Sant Mateu fiestas. 20.00. Band recital by Bunyola’s Music Band. CEIP Mestre Colom. Free. Reservations at the town hall.