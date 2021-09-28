Today, September 26

Calonge (Santanyi). Fiestas of Sant Miquel. 18.00. Tribute to senior citizens and concert by Adaggio de Cala d’or Band of Music. Plaça de Sant Miquel.

Palma. Festival Sons de Nit 2021. 20.00. Indie music. Pillow Queens. Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Tickets from 10 euros at teatreprincipal.com and www.fonart.com.

Tomorrow, September 27

Calonge (Santanyi). Fiestas of Sant Miquel. 10.45. Parade by the bagpipers through the village. 11.00. Solemn mass at Sant Miquel church. Dances by the Archangles and Dimoni de Calonge accompanied by the bagpipers. 18.00. Magic show by Màgic Cloquell. 20.00. Theatre Night “Mallorca summer apocalipsi”. Plaça de Sant Miquel. Fireworks at the end.

Campanet. Sant Miquel Fiestas. 10.00: Traditional races. Plaça Son Bordoi. 17.30: Solemn mass.

Sa Pobla. 18.00-23.00: Tapas evening and artisan market. Plaça Major.