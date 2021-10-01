Films have been updated today (Friday October). Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, Rivoli, Augusta, CineCiutat and Festival Park. Also Ocimax Mahon.

No time to die (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 15.00, 18.15 & 21.30 (all three shows on Friday only); 17.00 & 20.15 (From Saturday onwards)

Times at Festival: 18.45 (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed); 12.10 (Sun); 19.25 (Mon & Tue)

Times at Ocimax Mahon: 20.10 (Thursday)

Plot summary: Bond has left the service. His newfound peace is interrupted by a visit from his CIA friend Felix Leiter. Bond and Leiter are on the trail of a mysterious villain in possession of dangerous new technology.

Starring: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Duration: 2 hours and 43 mins

Rated: 12

Category: Action, Adventure, and Thriller

See trailer above.

Respect (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 16.15 (Daily)

Plot summary: Aretha Franklin’s career trajectory, from her childhood singing in her father’s church choir to becoming an international superstar. The extraordinary journey of this music icon to discover her voice.

Starring: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker and Marlon Wayans

Director: Liesl Tommy

Duration: 2 hours 25 minutes

Rated: PG-13

Category: Biography, Drama & Musical

Cry Macho (2021)

Times at Augusta: 20.45 (Daily)

Times at Festival: 19.20 (Tue)

Plot summary: A former rodeo star and horse breeder takes a job to take a man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mother. On his journey, the rider will teach the boy what it means to be a good man.

Starring: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam and Daniel V. Graulau

Director: Clint Eastwood

Duration: 1 hour and 44 minutes

Rated: PG-13

Category: Drama, Thriller & Western

Dune (2021)

Times at Augusta: 16.45 & 20.00 (Daily)

Times at CineCiutat: 16.10 (Fri); 17.25 (Tue); 18.20 (Wed); 19.00 (Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue); 19.05 (Thu); 21.15 (Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed)

Times at Festival Park: 20.15 (Tue)

Plot summary: Adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family who tries to avenge his father’s death and at the same time save a planet he has been entrusted to protect.

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya



Director: Denis Villeneuve



Duration: 2 hours and 36 minutes



Rated: PG-13



Category: Adventure, Drama and Sci-Fi

Memento (2000)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.30 (Fri)

Plot summary: Memento chronicles two separate stories of Leonard, an ex-insurance investigator who can no longer build new memories, as he attempts to find the murderer of his wife, which is the last thing he remembers.

Starring: Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss and Joe Pantoliano

Director: Christopher Nolan

Duration: 1 hour and 53 minutes

Rated: 13

Category: Mystery and Thriller