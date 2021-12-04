Today, December 4

Alaro. 11.30. Organ music. Sant Bartomeu church. Free.

Arta. 19.00. Antoni Lliteres Festival. Flute and piano recital. Eduard Belmar (Soloist from Frankfurt’s opera) and Yuko Mizutani. 30 euros. Ticket at box office or 971 829 700.

Binissalem. 20.00. Choir music. Coral Cap & Coda i Codàlia a to Cor. Sant Maria de Robines church. Free.

Capdepera. 19.00. Music by duo Vaivé. Auditorium Cap Vermell. 5 euros. Tickets at Capdepera’s Tourist Office (Carrer Centre, 9) in Capdepera. Info 971 556 479.

Inca. From 10.00 to 20.00. Inca Mercat d’Art. Sant Domingo cloister (Av. De les Germanies, 2). Twenty artists taking part. Children’s workshops. Also tomorrow.

Manacor. Music Fair. 16.00. Music Saxophobia Funk Project + Monxos + Micro Obert. Rambla Rei En Jaume. Free.

Palma. From 10.30 – 14.30. Music by Combo Bulla. Plaza Porta de Santa Catalina. Second hand market, recycling items, decoration, vintage clothes, books and much more. Free.

Palma. 18.00. Music. David Rees. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School in Palma. From 18 euros at truiteatre.es.

Palma. 18.00. Children’s musical. Rapunzel. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 20 euros at auditoriumpalma.com. Under 3 years are free. Sunday’s is fully booked.

Palma. 19.00. Music by Piolet Swing Trio. CaixaForum (Plaza de Weyler, 3). Free. Reservations at caixaforum.org.

Palma. 20.00. Concert. Monica Naranjo. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). From 60 euros at auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.30. Choir music. Orfeó Balear. Santa Creu church. Free.

Palma. 20.30. Alternatilla Jazz. Pep Garau Sextet. Municipal Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 18/12 euros at ticketib.com.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Free.

Markets

Open from 8AM to 1PM

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Christmas Corner

NOW OPEN

Palma. From 10.00 to 21.00. Christmas Market open now at Plaza Major, Plaza España, Porta Pintada, la Rambla-Via Roma and la Plaza des Mercat. Runs until January 5 and 6.

Palma. Pueblo Español Christmas Market. 16.30 - 23.00 (Fri 10 , 17 & 31; Sat 25 & 1). On Saturday (11 & 18) and Sundays (12, 19, 26 & 2) from 12.00 to 23.00. On Monday, 6 and Wednesday 8 from 12.00 to 23.00 and Tuesday 7 from 16.30 to 23.00. Runs until January

Palma. Circo Alegria: “Circo on Ice”. 19.00. Son Fusteret fairgrounds. Climatised tent. Runs Friday’s to Sunday’s. Special days for public holidays. Duration 90 minutes. For children 1 to 10 years. Need to be 45 minutes before showing. Prices from 9.50 to 35.50 euros. Complete times at https://www.circoalegria.es/

Palmanyola. Christmas Wonderland. Craft market, ice skating, mini show and Santa Claus. Hours fromm 18.00 to 22.00 on 3/12, 10/12 & 17/12. On 4/12, 11/12, 12/12, 18/12 & 19/12 hours 13.00 to 23.00. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Sóller KM 10.8). Runs until December 19. Children 0 to 10 are free. Adults 5 euros. Reservations www.sonamar.com.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 4

Llucmajor. Bodegas Vi Rei Christmas market. From 12.00 to 20.00. Runs until Tuesday December 7. Need make reservation at 971 007 460 or 682 080 342.

MONDAY DECEMBER 13

Palma. 20.00. Santa Lucia concert by the students from the Swedish school. Palma’s Cathedral. Doors open at 19.30.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 16

Puerto Portals. 10th Edition Christmas market. More information TBA. Runs until January 6.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 18

Port Adriano. Christmas event. From 12.00 to 20.00 daily except 24 and 31 December until 16.00. The “Ice Park” will be back in the central square of Port Adriano. Both the entrance to the park and the rental of the skates are only available for those over 4 years old. And if skating is not your thing, we have a giant slide, 3 metres high and 30 metres long. On the three lanes of this attraction, the young and not so young will have a great time.

Free. Runs until January 9.