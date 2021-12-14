December 15

Paguera. 18.00. Christmas recital by Calvia’s Music School. Auditorium (C/Pins, 17). Free. Reservations 971 139 181 or cultura@calvia.com.

Palma. 20.00. Blues and piano. Octavio Cortés. Real Club Nautico de Palma. Free.

Porto Cristo. 20.15. Concert. Porto Cristo’s Music School. Mare de Déu del Carme church. Porto Cristo.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Free.

Thursday, December 16

Inca. 11.30. Organ music. Tiana Siquier. Santa Maria la Major Church.

Manacor. 18.00. Senior Citizens Gala. Music from the 60’s, “glosas”, dances, raffle and Madó Pereta. Auditorium (Av. Del Parc, s/n). 1 euro at enviumanacor.cat.

Palma. 19.00. “Microconcerts”. Desirée Durán, Wojtek Sobolwski and Tolo Servera. Caixaforum (Plaza de Weyler, 3). Free reservations caixaforum.org.

Palma. 20.00. The four choirs of Palma’s Teatre Principal. Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). From 8 euros at teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 20.00. Fourth concert of the season. Balearic Symphony Orchestra with Catalan tenor Josep Bros as soloists. Directed by Pablo Mielgo. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets 25-35 euros.

Palma. 20.00. Charity concert in aid of Mallorca Sense Fam. SimfoVents and Cap Pela. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School. Tickets from 11.50 euros at truiteatre.es.

Palma. 18.30. Musical “Una tienda en Paris”. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets 25 eruso.

Petra. 19.30. Dance. Free Soul Dance Centre. Theatre. 6 euros.

Markets

Open from 8AM to 1PM

Today Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Christmas Corner

Algaida

Christmas market on Saturday December 18 from 17.00 to 21.00 at the Plaça.

Can Pastilla

Can Pastilla Xmas market will be open on December 18 and December 19 from 10:30-20:00 in Plaza Pio IX with a variety of products on offer for adults and children.

Capdepera

Christmas market on Saturday December 18 from 15.00 to 21.00 and Sunday December 19 from 10.00 to 19.00 at Plaça d’Orient.

Consell

Consell Christmas market opens on December 18.

Es Pil·lari

The Es Pil·larí Christmas market will be open from 10:00-19:30 on December 18 and December 19 in Plaça de la Iglesia.

Llucmajor

Christmas market on Sunday December 19 from 16.00 to 20.00 at Badies.

Christmas market on Monday December 20 at Parc Joan Ferer y Plaça Major in S’Arenal.

Manacor

Manacor Christmas market will be open from 10.00-2100 on December 18 and 19 in Passeig d’Antoni Maura (Na Camel·la).

Palma

Christmas market stalls. They’re open from 10:00-21:00 every day and you can find them in Plaça Major, La Rambla, Via Roma, Plaça d’España, Plaça de la Porta Pintada and Plaza del Mercat.

Circo Alegria: “Circo on Ice”. Son Fusteret fairgrounds. Climatised tent. Runs Fridays to Sundays. Special days for public holidays. Duration 90 minutes. For children 1 to 10 years. Need to be 30 minutes before showing. Prices from 9.50 to 35.50 euros. Complete times at https://www.circoalegria.es/

Bulletin Christmas Lunch. On Tuesday December 21 at 13.30. Can Eduardo Restaurant. 45 euros per person. Call 971 788 405 to make reservation. Be advised your Covid passport is required.

Christmas market at Pueblo Español is open from 16:30-23:00 on Fridays and 12:00-23:00 every weekend until January 2. Tickets cost 12 euros for adults and 2 euros for children aged 6-12. Under 6 years are free.

Palmanyola

The Son Amar Christmas market near Palmanyola on the Palma-Soller road is open until December 19, with craft stalls, food and drink, a skating rink and Santa Claus is there! Tickets cost 5 euros for anyone over 10 years old and minors get in free. Opening hours are 18:00-22:00 on Fridays and 13:00-23:00 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Port Adriano

The Port Adriano Christmas market will be open in the central square from December 17-January 9 with a skating rink for children over the age of 4 and a giant slide that’s 3 metres high and 30 metres long. All activities are free and the park is open from 12:00 until 20:00, but will close at 16:00 on December 24 and December 31. There will be two stalls selling food and they will also have a seating area.

Puerto Portals

The Puerto Portals Christmas market will be open from December 16-January 6 with more than 40 beautifully decorated stalls offering a wide variety of products, including Christmas tree ornaments, wooden toys and scrumptious Majorcan food. More information TBA.

Sa Cabana (Marratxi)

Christmas market on Saturday 18 December from 10.00 to 14.00. Plaça Bartomeu Pou.

Santanyi

From Friday December 17 until Sunday December 26, Christmas market from 13.30 to 23.00 on Wednesdays and weekends and 16.00 to 23.00 on weekends at the Plaza del Mercado de Abastos.

Santa Ponsa

Santa Ponsa Christmas market is open until Sunday, December 19. Hours: 17.00 to 22.00. Weekends 10.00 to 22.00. “Molino de Calvià” fairgrounds. Galatzó Urbanisation. Free entrance.

Ses Salines

Christmas market on Sunday December 19 from 10.00 to 20.00 at Escoles Velles.

Son Macia (Manacor)

Christmas market on Sunday December 19 at 18.00 at the Plaça.

Son Servera

Son Servera Christmas market will be open on December 18 and 19.