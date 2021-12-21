Tuesday, December 21

Andratx. 17.00. Christmas concert. Municipal choir. Auditorium. Free.

Escorca. 10.00. Guided tour. Day of Mallorca. Son’Amer. Meeting point. Car park refuge. Free. Reservations ticketib.com.

Manacor. 17.00. Animation by the dance academy Total Fit. Centre. 18.00. Letters to Santa Claus. Plaça de Weyler.

Palma. 20.15. Opera. “Jonas Kaufmann – It’s Christmas”. Ocimax in Palma. 76 minutes. Tickets at the box office.

Markets from 08.00 to 13.00

Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Wednesday, December 22

Alcudia. 18.00: Christmas concert - Alcudia School of Music. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Free. auditorialcudia.net.

Andratx. 17.00. Christmas carols. Andratx Music School. Auditorium. Free.

Estellencs. 10.00. Guided tour. Day of Mallorca. Sa Coma d’en Vidal & Son Furtuny. Meeting point. Refuge. Free. Reservations ticketib.com.

Manacor. 18.00. Storytelling. Rambla de Rei en Jaume. 18.30. Animation by the dance academy Shake Dance. Centre. 19.00. Conservatory’s choir. Centre de Manacor. Free.

Palma. 20.00. Christmas concert. “Petita Simfònica Illes Balears”. Convention Centre (Palau de Congressos). 6/11 euros at tickets.janto.es.

Palma. 21.00. Abba Tribute. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 35 euros. This concert has been postponed until January 28.

Pollensa. 18.30: Concert of choir, orchestra, guitar and percussion. Sant Domingo Convent Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Free.

Santa Maria. 20.00. 1st Music Festival Classical Music. Orfeó Balear. Church. Free. Reservations at ticketib.com.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Free.

Soller. 20.00.Christmas concert. W. Mucher (mezzo), S. Ivaniv (violin) and S. Bradbury (piano). Capilla les Escolàpies. 20 euros donation. Reservations 650 661 963.

Markets from 8.00 to 13.00

Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.