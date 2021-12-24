Friday, December 24

Palma. 23.00. Midnight mass and singing of the Sibil·la. Cathedral. Info at www.catedraldemallorca.org.

Escorca. 22.00. Midnight mass. Matins. Blauets de Lluc. Cloister Lluc. Update: Live streaming only.

Porto Cristo. 18.00. Storytelling. By the parking of la Sirena.

Puerto Pollensa. 23.15: Midnight communion service (mulled apple juice served from 22.45). St. Andrew’s Church, C. Mestral.

Markets: From 8.00 to 13.00

Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Saturday, December 25

Alcudia. 12.00: Mass.

Manacor. 17.30. Christmas afternoon. Plaça de Ramon Llull. Tickets enviumanacor.cat.

Palma. 21.00. Christmas show. Agustin El Casta - comedian. Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 34-38 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. Runs until Janaury 2.

Puerto Alcudia. 10.30 / 19.30: Mass.

Puerto Pollensa. 11.00: Informal service of carols. St. Andrew’s Church, C. Mestral.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Free.

Markets: From 8.00 to 13.00

Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Don't forget to check out all the Christmas events across the island here or go to the Festive Fun section.