Thursday, December 30

Esporles. 20.00. Music. Dragonera Tango. Casa des Poble. Free. Reservations 971 610 002.

Estellencs. 19.30. Diada de Mallorca. Music. FolkTrònic. Church.

Manacor. 18.00. Children’s New Year’s Bells. Rambla Rei En Jaume.

Palma. Rice for Diada de Mallorca. 10.30. Fair. 12.00. Acoustic music. 14.00. Arroz Brut with vegan option. 15.30. Music. Plaça Fleming. Tickets 8 euros at ticketib.com.

Palma. 11.30. Diada de Mallorca. Dramatised guided tour. Palau del Consell. Free. Reservation at ticketib.com.

Palma. 11.30 & 18.00. Children’s show. Boabab. CaixaForum. 6 euros.

Palma. 18.00. Escuela de Heroes. Interactive Superheroes show. Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. Runs until Thursday December 30. 20 euros.

Palma. 18.00. Circus. “Save the temazo”. Teatre Principal. 8/20 euros.

Palma. 20.00. 8th Festival Nits Clàssiques de la Tramuntana. Quintet Dvorák. Sant Felip Neri church. 10/15 euros at ticketib.com.

Palma. 21.00. Christmas show. Agustin El Casta - comedian. Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 34-38 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. Runs until January 2.

Petra. 18.00. Children’s musical. “Alicia en el país de les Meravelles”. Theatre. 16 euros at ticketib.com.

Pollensa. 20.00: Concert - Cor de Pollença choir. Mare de Déu dels Àngels Church. Free.

Soller. 18.00. Music with S. Bradbury and S. Tapanes. Capella de les Escolàpies. 14 euros at ticketib.com.

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Friday, December 31

Alcudia. 23.45: New Year’s bells, party in the marquee with El Hombre 80 and DJ Polit. Plaça Carles V.

Algaida. 23.45. New Year’s Eve. Church square.

Palma. 10.15: The Standard of the Conquest and the Crest of King Martin the Humane. Plaça Cort; 10.30: Mass at the Cathedral; 12.00: “La Colcada” poem, Majorca School of Music and Dance. Plaça Cort.

Pina. 23.45. New Year’s Eve. Plaça.

Porto Cristo. 18.00. Ringing of the bells with the group La hoguera. Plaça del Carme.

Randa. 23.45. New Year’s Eve. Church square.

Sa Pobla. 11.00: Children’s entertainment for greeting the New Year. By the town hall.

Sineu. 23.45. New Year’s Eve. Plaça.

Son Servera. 10.30. Sant Silvestre Serverina (popular race). Plaça de Sant Joan.

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

