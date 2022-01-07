January 7
Palma. 18.00: Circo Alegria - Circus on Ice. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 11.30 euros. circoalegria.com / 4tickets.es
A blues-rock power trio
Petra. 21.00: Big Yuyu (blues, rock). Teatre Municipal de Petra Es Quarter, C. Sol 5, Petra. 15 euros. ticketib.com
January 8
Palma. 12.00 / 17.00 / 19.30: Circo Alegria - Circus on Ice. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 11.30 euros. circoalegria.com / 4tickets.es
Palma. 17.30: Strauss Festival Orchestra. The best cinema music - John Williams and Hans Zimmer. Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18. 36-42 euros. auditoriumpalma.com
Palma. 18.00: Hakuna Matata, el Musical (Adaptation of ‘The Lion King’). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com
Palma. 21.00: Strauss Festival Orchestra & Strauss Festival Ballet Ensemble. Grand New Year Concert. Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18. 41-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com
Petra. 21.00: Petra Band of Music. Teatre Municipal de Petra Es Quarter, C. Sol 5, Petra. Four euros. ticketib.com
Santanyi. 12.00: Jordi Bosch - organ recital. Sant Andreu Church.
Markets (8.00 to 13.00)
Today Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).
Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.
Be advised that some of these events could be cancelled at the last minute due to the Covid-19 situation.
