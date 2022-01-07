January 7

Palma. 18.00: Circo Alegria - Circus on Ice. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 11.30 euros. circoalegria.com / 4tickets.es

A blues-rock power trio

Big Yuyu have been around since 2006. A three-piece blues-rock power trio, there are few frills to Big Yuyu. Much of their sound is true to that which first really broke out in the 1960s thanks to the likes of Eric Clapton and John Mayall, and they have been paying their dues over the years, playing clubs and festivals on the island and mainland as well as in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands.

Their fifth studio work, ‘Down South City’, has recently been released. For this, the band had the production help of guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, who is a current member of the American rock band The Black Crowes. Many of their latest songs were inspired by their time on the road, and they do mark a development in terms of sound and composition. They are Jordi Alvarez (guitar and vocals), Juan Amaro (bass), and Esteve Huguet (drums).

Petra. 21.00: Big Yuyu (blues, rock). Teatre Municipal de Petra Es Quarter, C. Sol 5, Petra. 15 euros. ticketib.com

January 8

Palma. 12.00 / 17.00 / 19.30: Circo Alegria - Circus on Ice. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 11.30 euros. circoalegria.com / 4tickets.es

Palma. 17.30: Strauss Festival Orchestra. The best cinema music - John Williams and Hans Zimmer. Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18. 36-42 euros. auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 18.00: Hakuna Matata, el Musical (Adaptation of ‘The Lion King’). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 21.00: Strauss Festival Orchestra & Strauss Festival Ballet Ensemble. Grand New Year Concert. Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18. 41-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com

Petra. 21.00: Petra Band of Music. Teatre Municipal de Petra Es Quarter, C. Sol 5, Petra. Four euros. ticketib.com

Santanyi. 12.00: Jordi Bosch - organ recital. Sant Andreu Church.

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Today Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Be advised that some of these events could be cancelled at the last minute due to the Covid-19 situation.