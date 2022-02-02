Concert on Wednesday, February 2

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Free.

Concert on Thursday, February 3

Palma. 20.00. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 25/35 euros. Tickets at auditoriumpalma.koobin.com. the famous Carmina Butana by C.Orff to be performed. Solists soprano Amparo Navarro, tenor Joaquín Asiaín and baritone Gunter Haumer. The Balearic Islands University Choir will take part. Director Pablo Mielgo.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Wednesday Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Thursday S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.