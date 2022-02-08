The music of three continents collides

Tuesday, 7pm, CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3, Palma.

AKA Trio comprises Italian guitarist and composer Antonio Forcione; Seckou Keita from Senegal, one of the world’s foremost players of the kora West African stringed instrument; and Brazilian percussionist Adriano Adewale. Their individual collaborations have included Adewale with British concert pianist Joanna MacGregor, Keita with Welsh harpist Catrin Finch and Blur’s Damon Albarn, and Forcione with American jazz bassist Charlie Haden.

Described as an “international musical summit meeting of three world-renowned musicians”, they are a force in world music who bring together the traditions of three continents. When they brought out their first album out in 2019, it was praised for being “utterly beguiling”. The title of the album was ‘Joy’, and they will be bringing plenty of that to Mallorca.