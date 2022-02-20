Today, February 20

Felanitx. 12.00. Classical music. Felanitx Band of Music and Kambrass Quintet. Sant Agusti Convent (Carrer d’es Convent, 35). Free. Reservations at ticketib.es.

Manacor. 19.00. Classical music. Tenor Antoni Lliteres and pianist Andreu Riera. Conservatory of Music (Carrer de sa Fàbrica, 2). Tickets sold out.

Manacor. 18.00. Dance. El Flautista d’Hamelín (The Pied Piper of Hamelin). Auditorium (Passeig del Ferrocarril). For children over 6 years. 10 euros at the box office. Duration 60 minutes.

Marratxi. 11.30. Popular dances. Es Raiguer and Copeu de Sineu. Plaça des Mercat. Sa Cabana. Free.

Palma. Hotel Saratoga exhibition. Szilvia Vazquez (born in Budapest). Contemporary, fluid abstract artist using mixed media. On the first floor Hotel Saratoga (Paseo Mallorca, 6). The other exhibit taking place on the bottom floor is by Glitch Traveler under “Unknown DIM3NSION”. Runs until March 10.

Palma. 19.30. Fundació Studium Aureum Season. Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64). 15-20 euros at ticketib.ces. It will be dedicated to the British composer Henry Purcell. Works from Dioclesian, The Fairy Queen, The Tempest, Timon of Athens, King Arthur and Dido & Aeneas to be performed.

Palma. 18.00. Musical. La Bella y la Bestia, el musical (Beauty and the Beast). Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent). 15 euros at movesmallorca.com.

Pollensa. 12.00. Children’s show. Banton Circus Show. Convent (Carrer de Guillem Cifre de Colonya, 0). 1 euro at ticketib.com. See above video.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday, February 21

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Save the Date

On Saturday, February 26 Scouts event to honour the day Scouts began. Our event is at the Plaza Mayor de Arenal, Llucmajor with arts and crafts stalls from 16.00 until 20.00. Everyone is invited to join us. See above poster.

The Fun Fair is coming next week to Palma

From Friday February 25 until Sunday April 24 the fun fair will be back in Palma at the Poligono Son Fusteret. It’s official opening will be on March 3 at 11.00. Hours will be: Monday to Thursday from 17.00 to 23.00. Friday from 17.00 to 02.00. Saturday from 10.00 to 02.00. Sunday and holidays from 10.00 to 24.00. There will be 160 stalls and fair attractions. Prices are from 2 to 5 euros. The fair is located at the Industrial Estate (Calle Eusebio Estada). There is parking available. Tip: To avoid the most crowded hours, especially if you go with small children, Sunday or Saturday mornings are best because there are practically no queues and you can easily choose the ride you want, the prices are usually a little cheaper than during peak hours and best of all the rides last longer.