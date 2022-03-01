12-year-old piano prodigy

Friday, 8pm, Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12, Palma.

When she was nine-years-old, Yui Tortella Mizutani from S’Esgleieta was awarded the Jury’s Special Mention at the Saint Cecilia Children’s Piano Competition in Segovia. When she was only seven, she won a national piano competition in Toledo, playing Mozart’s Rondo in D major. She had started playing the piano at the age of four, taking after her mother, Yuko Mizutani, a teacher at Palma’s Conservatory.

Now aged twelve, she will be performing a special concert in Palma this week, which will feature works by Bach, Chopin, Debussy, Granados, and of course Mozart.