Friday, March 25

Palma. 16.30-23.30: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Tickets from 3 to 5 euros. There are two parking areas, food zones (with seating and tables) and public toilets. Easy access from the motorway. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30; Friday and the day before a public holiday: 16.30 to 01.00; Saturday 11.00 to 01.00 and Sunday and public holidays from 11.00 to 23.30. You can get to the fair by bus (numbers 10 and 22). There is also a Metro (M1) and train (T2) service. Runs until April 24.

Manacor. 19.30. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Auditorium (Passeig del Ferrocarril, s/n) . Tickets 18 euros.

Muro. 21.00. Music. El Rey Salitre. Teatre (Carrer Joan Carles I, 27).

Palma. 19.00. Music Band. Conservatory (C/ d’Alfons el Magnànim, 64). Tickets 5 euros at www.ticketib.com.

Palma. 21.00. Music. Yung Beef (trap). Es Gremi (Carrer Gremi de Porgadors, 16 - Poligono Son Castelló). Tickets 24/28 euros.

Palma. 21.00. Music. Les Luthiers. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets 40 euros (until Saturday, March 26).

Palma. 21.30. Music. Maika Makovski & The Hives. Plaça Joan Carles I. Free.

Tomorrow, March 26

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10). Free.

Palma. Charity cause for Ukraine. From 10.00 to 13.00 at the St Philip & St James church (Calle Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans (Palma). Coffee and cake as well as a handicraft stall and preserves on sale. Donate 5 euros.

Palma. 19.30. Michael Jackson tribute. Dangerous. Sala Dante (Camí de Jesús, 54). 10 euros at www.movesmallorca.com or whatsapp 639 601 080.

Pollensa. 19.30. Charity concert. Capriccio String Quartet (María Luisa Payers - violin, Christine Schedukat - violin, Junko Juroki - viola and Ella Mikhaylenko - cello). Works by Joseph Haydn to be performed. Sant Domingo cloister in Pollensa. Donations for the victims of gender violence. Organised by the North Mallorca Lions. Free entrance.

Markets ( 8AM - 1 PM)

Friday Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrio, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Saturday Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Save the date!

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturdays March 26 and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

The Anglican Church Holy Week. Palm Sunday (April 10). 11.00. Wednesday Holy Week (April 13). From 15.00 to 16.00. Stations of the Cross. Maundy Thursday (April 14). From 15.00 to 16.00. The Seven Actions and Holy Communion. Good Friday (April 15). From 14.00 to 15.00. The Seven Moments. Easter Sunday (April 17). From 07.00 to 08.00. Service of the new Fire and lighting of the Easter Candle. From 11.00 to 12.00. Easter Service.

The Anglican Church Holy Week in Puerto Pollensa. Tuesday(April 12) at 19.00 -Jesus the Game Changer Course. Maundy Thursday (April 14). 19.00 Agape Meal. Good Friday (April 15). From 12.00 to 15.00. Easter vigil with songs and Video Presentation from The Gospel of John to finish. 19.00. Seven Last Words Service. Easter Sunday (April 17). 11.00. Easter Celebration with Holy Communion. St Andrews Church (Carrer de Mestral, 4) in Puerto Pollensa.