Welcome to your What's On Guide for this Sunday.

Sunday, March 27

Palma. 11.00-01.00: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Tickets from 3 to 5 euros. There are two parking areas, food zones (with seating and tables) and public toilets. Easy access from the motorway. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30; Friday and the day before a public holiday: 16.30 to 01.00; Saturday 11.00 to 01.00 and Sunday and public holidays from 11.00 to 23.30. You can get to the fair by bus (numbers 10 and 22). There is also a Metro (M1) and train (T2) service. Runs until April 24.

Inca. 12.00. Choir concert. Sant Francesc Women’s choir. Plaça de la Llibertat. Free. Works by Mozart. Concert against the war in Ukraine.

Felanitx. 10.30. Charity concert and tapas for the charities working in Ukraine. Group Reple-Gats. Plaça Pax. Free.

Muro. From 9.00 to 14.00. Bargain fair. Near the town hall. Local businesses offer bargains. Free.

Palma. 18.00. Musical. Rapunzel, el musical. Sala Dante (Camí de Jesús, 54). 12 euros at www.movesmallorca.com or WhatsApp 639 601 080.

Soller. 17.45. Acoustic female music. Toñi Requena. Capella de Escolàpies (Carrer de Batac, 25).

Pollensa. 19.00. Music. Art Vocal Ensemble. Monti-sion church (Carrer de les Creus, 1). 15 euros. at ticketib.com. Works by Vivaldi, Pergolesi and Scarlatti to be performed.

Porreres. 19.00. Mallorca Chamber Orquestra. Auditorium (Carrer d’en Cerdà, 21). 7 euros at ticketib.com. Soloist actor and pianist Mario Marzo. Works by Mozart and Shostakovich to be performed.

Paguera. 12.00. Spring and charity concert. Abica. Auditorium (Carrer dels Pins, 17). 5 euros.

Markets ( 8AM - 1 PM)

Sunday Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Save the date!

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturdays March 26 and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

The Anglican Church Holy Week. Palm Sunday (April 10). 11.00. Wednesday Holy Week (April 13). From 15.00 to 16.00. Stations of the Cross. Maundy Thursday (April 14). From 15.00 to 16.00. The Seven Actions and Holy Communion. Good Friday (April 15). From 14.00 to 15.00. The Seven Moments. Easter Sunday (April 17). From 07.00 to 08.00. Service of the new Fire and lighting of the Easter Candle. From 11.00 to 12.00. Easter Service.

The Anglican Church Holy Week in Puerto Pollensa. Tuesday (April 12) at 19.00 -Jesus the Game Changer Course. Maundy Thursday (April 14). 19.00 Agape Meal. Good Friday (April 15). From 12.00 to 15.00. Easter vigil with songs and Video Presentation from The Gospel of John to finish. 19.00. Seven Last Words Service. Easter Sunday (April 17). 11.00. Easter Celebration with Holy Communion. St Andrews Church (Carrer de Mestral, 4) in Puerto Pollensa.