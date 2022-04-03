Today, April 3

Andratx. 10.00. Handicraft market. At the gardens and nearby streets. At the Calle de Son Ampol a livestock exhibition and on the Passeig de Son Mas an antique car exhibit. There are children’s activities from 10.00 to 14.00 at the Calle de Son Bosch. From 11.00 to 14.00 showcooking and also folk dances by Aires de Muntanya at 12.00 at the cloister. 12.00 folk dances and equestrian show at the C/ de Son Lluis followed by a chainsaw contest. 13.30 gastronomic event at the Paseo de Son Mas.

Calvia. 11.00. Craft beer market. Plaça de la Vila. Music with Polonski.

Felanitx. 12.00. Spring Series. Tiavioli Trio. Chapel of the Church (Carrer de la Caritat, 17). Music by Telemann and Bach for violin, flute and keyboard. Donation 3 euros. On sale at the Felanitx Culture House or at the box office on the same day.

Inca. 11.00. Folk dances. Cofre Antic. Plaça de la Llibertat.

Inca. 18.00. Easter concert. Unió Musical Inquera and Orfeó l’Harpa d’Inca. Teatre (Carrer des Teatre, 10). Free.

Palma. 11.00 to 23.30. Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Tickets from 3 to 5 euros. There are two parking areas, food zones (with seating and tables) and public toilets. Easy access from the motorway. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30; Friday and the day before a public holiday: 16.30 to 01.00; Saturday 11.00 to 01.00 and Sunday and public holidays from 11.00 to 23.30. You can get to the fair by bus (numbers 10 and 22). There is also a Metro (M1) and train (T2) service. Runs until April 24.

Palma. 12.00. 41st Sant Sebastià Cycling event. Starts from Plaza Cort to Son Moix Sports building. Free registration at www.sportmaniacsbaleares.com. Bring your own reusable bottle. Gifts to be given out. Be advised of road closures. For more information visit ime.palma.cat

Palma. 18.00. Musical. Ghost. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets from 39 euros.

Porto Cristo. 19.00. Music. Duna Quartet. Cultural Centre (Avinguda dels Pins, 1). Free.

Soller. Orange fair. From 10.00 to 16.00. Exhibition, market, sale and food and drink. Plaça Constitució. From 11.00 to 14.00. Children’s workshops. Plaça Constitució. 11.30. Showcooking. 12.30. Concert by Soller’s music band. 13.00. Fair ends.

Soller. 19.00. Easter concert. Soriana Ivaniv and Leah Wolfe García (violins), Marta Hatler (viola), Sureymis Tapanes (cello) and Waltraud Mucher (mezzosoprano). Sant Bartomeu church (Plaça de sa Constitució, 1). Works by Joseph Haydn to be performed. Tickets 12 and 15 euros at ticketib.com.

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Sunday: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Save the date! Easter events below

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturday, April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

The Anglican Church Holy Week. Palm Sunday (April 10). 11.00. Wednesday Holy Week (April 13). From 15.00 to 16.00. Stations of the Cross. Maundy Thursday (April 14). From 15.00 to 16.00. The Seven Actions and Holy Communion. Good Friday (April 15). From 14.00 to 15.00. The Seven Moments. Easter Sunday (April 17). From 07.00 to 08.00. Service of the new Fire and lighting of the Easter Candle. From 11.00 to 12.00. Easter Service.

The Anglican Church Holy Week in Puerto Pollensa. Tuesday(April 12) at 19.00 -Jesus the Game Changer Course. Maundy Thursday (April 14). 19.00 Agape Meal. Good Friday (April 15). From 12.00 to 15.00. Easter vigil with songs and Video Presentation from The Gospel of John to finish. 19.00. Seven Last Words Service. Easter Sunday (April 17). 11.00. Easter Celebration with Holy Communion. St Andrews Church (Carrer de Mestral, 4) in Puerto Pollensa.

Easter Sunday Lunch. April 17. Anglican Church Fundraiser. At the Gardens at the Araxa Hotel (Carrer Pilar Juncosa, 2) Son Armadans in Palma. At 13.30. Includes three courses, wine, beer, water or refreshment. Prize for the Best Easter Bonnet. Contact Nita at nitateamwork@yahoo.co.uk, 971 707 444 / 678956655 or Judy secretaryanglicanpalma@gmail.com and 971 737 279. Price 26 euros.

Don't forget to scan our QR code to check for upcoming events.