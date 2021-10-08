Films have been updated today (Friday October). Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, Rivoli, Augusta, CineCiutat and Festival Park. Also Ocimax Mahon.

No time to die (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 17.00, 18.30 & 20.15 (all 3 on Friday); 17.00, 19.00 & 2015 (As of Saturday except on Monday); 17.00 & 2015 (Mon only)

Times at Festival: 18.45 (Daily); 12.15 (Sun & Tues)

Plot summary: Bond has left the service. His newfound peace is interrupted by a visit from his CIA friend Felix Leiter. Bond and Leiter are on the trail of a mysterious villain in possession of dangerous new technology.

Starring: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga



Duration: 2 hours and 43 minutes



Rated: 12



Category: Action, Adventure, and Thriller



See trailer above.

Respect (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 15.30 (Fri); 16.00 (From Saturday)

Plot summary: Aretha Franklin’s career trajectory, from her childhood singing in her father’s church choir to becoming an international superstar. The extraordinary journey of this music icon to discover her voice.

Starring: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker and Marlon Wayans

Director: Liesl Tommy

Duration: 2 hours 25 minutes

Rated: PG-13

Category: Biography, Drama & Musical

Dune (2021)

Times at Augusta: 16.45 & 20.00 (Daily)

Times at CineCiutat: 21.10 (Sun, Mon, Tues, Wed & Thur)

Plot summary: Adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family who tries to avenge his father’s death and at the same time save a planet he has been entrusted to protect.

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya



Director: Denis Villeneuve



Duration: 2 hours and 36 minutes



Rated: PG-13



Category: Adventure, Drama and Sci-Fi

The Addams family 2 (2021)

Times at Ocimax Mahon: 19.00 (Thursday)

Plot summary: Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.

Starring: Oscar Isaac (voice), Charlize Theron (voice) and Chloë Grace Moretz (voice)

Directors: Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon and Laura Brousseau

Duration: 1 hour and 33 minutes

Rated: PG

Category: Animation, Adventure and Comedy