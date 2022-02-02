Another film is being released in English on Friday, 4 February. Actress Halle Berry is back on the big screen with this sci-fi movie Moonfall.

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurdling on a collision course with life as we know it.

It will be screened at Festival Park at 19.10 (daily) and at 12.20 on Sunday (6/2).

Ocimax in Mahon (Minorca) will show it at 20.00 on Thursday (10/2).

Also tickets are on sale for Uncharted which will be screened in English from Friday 11 February at Festival Park. It stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas. The film is based on the video game series of the same name.