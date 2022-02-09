This coming Friday, February 11 the Oscar nominated for best film Licorice Pizza will be screened at Festival Park in Marratxi.

This coming-of-age comedy-drama stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in their film debuts, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie.

Licorice Pizza is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.

The film received acclaim from critics and received three nominations at the 94th Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

Also advanced tickets now on sale at Festival Park for Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile (opens 18/02) with multiple daily showings in English with Spanish subtitles.

The film is a sequel to Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and stars Branagh returning as Hercule Poirot, along with Tom Bateman (also returning from the first film), Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright round out the ensemble cast.

Watch this space for showtimes.