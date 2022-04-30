Making a splash in Palma.

30-04-2022Youtube: Mallorca Under the Sun

While superyachts and power boats dominate at the Palma International Boat Show, Alex Smith reports from the Nautiparts stand to find out how yacht owners and sport enthusiasts will be having fun in the water this summer.

Enjoy the fair!

