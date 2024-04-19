Two hours; one hour; fifteen minutes. Depending on the source, these were the lengths of delays to get through passport control at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport from around half past midnight on Friday morning.
Palma Airport passport control "collapse" put down to unscheduled flights
Take your pick as to how long the delay was
