At the Palma International Boat Show.

01-05-2022Youtube: Mallorca Under the Sun

The final day at the Palma International Boat Show, and Alex Smith reports from the past three days and takes one last look around the show, talking to some of those at the Moll Vell in Palma, including Diablo V from Radio One Mallorca.

