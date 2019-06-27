Shares:

Not only has Spain dominated the World's 50 Best Restaurants List, with three Spanish kitchens in the top ten, Palma has established itself as the fourth most popular Spanish destination for gastronomy; Ibiza came out on top. Over the past decade, Palma has become a melting pot of local and international young and experimental chefs, and it would appear that after years of sweating it out over hot stoves, all the effort is paying off.

Balearic restaurants have their fair share of Michelin stars, and people are coming to the islands to enjoy the unique food and drink which is being produced, especially now that the emphasis is not only very much on the Mediterranean diet, but more importantly on local produce and revising old traditional dishes with a more contemporary touch.

Food tourism is big business and it is on the rise. A 2018 World Food Travel Monitor survey found that nearly two-thirds of respondents stressed the importance of food and beverage experiences while travelling, a significant increase in the last five years. Moreover, three-fifths of leisure travellers say their interest extends beyond dining to actually learning about food and drink, mostly as a way to understand local culture.

And Palma is now enjoying a slice of the kitchen action as a window for all things tasty in Majorca. I am off for lunch now!