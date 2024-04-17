Son Güells in Palma is where one of the unofficial settlements of motorhomes has been established. There are around forty vehicles on a site without facilities for this type of living. And for the people who live in the motorhomes, life is going to get harder. Mayor Jaime Martínez has vowed to solve the problem of these settlements. The principal solution is fines - up to 1,500 euros.
Living in a motorhome in Palma: "It'll only get worse"
Town hall fines will be up to 1,500 euros
Motor homes are not designed as long term housing and represent a health and safety issue and nuisance to local residents living in the streets near to where the vehicles park. If they are allowed to stay in designated parks the Council will end up with slum ghettoes around the city. Fines won't work as they are clearly very poor people. Confiscation and impounding of the vehicles being used as long stay housing may be the answer.