The Bulletin has been keeping readers in the UK up to date on the relevant changes to travel requirements as a result of Brexit and recently it was reported that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has issued a reminder to Britons heading for Mallorca and other EU holiday destinations that Britons may need to show extra document at the border.

There is a new rule saying that travellers from the UK will have to show where they’re going to stay.

The information is available on the Foreign Office’s official advice to British holidaymakers going to Spain and it states: “If you enter the Schengen area as a tourist, you may need to provide additional documents at the border.

“As well as a valid return or onward ticket, when travelling to Spain you could be asked to show you have enough money for your stay.”

Well, according to the Spanish government’s website, the figure Britons, if stopped, witll have to prove they have a minimum amount per person per day of 113.40 euros, about £97.

While few Britons have been stopped, the FCO goes on to state: “As well as a valid return or onward ticket, when travelling to Spain you could be asked to show you have enough money for your stay; proof of accommodation for your stay, for example a hotel booking confirmation, proof of address if visiting your own property (such as second home) (or) an invitation or proof of address if staying with a third party, friends or family.

“A carta de invitation completed by your hosts is one of the options available.”

The best advice is to make sure that you check with either the FCO's website or your tour operator or travel agent with the exact documents required and make sure that they are in order.