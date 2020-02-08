Regulations make clear that signs should be in both languages. 07-02-2020 Redacción

Campanet is embroiled in a little local controversy over the language for road signs. The Més opposition at the town hall accuse the PSOE mayor, Rosa Bestard, of having made a “payment” to the Partido Popular, whose vote allowed her to become mayor.

Rather like neighbouring Buger, Campanet has a recent history of squabbling, and the latest case has to do with signs being in both Castellano and Catalan. Guillem Rosselló of Més says that there was consensus on the use of language.

A municipal regulation was agreed more than twenty years ago. The consensus was, apparently, for Catalan and only Catalan.

Responding to the implication that she has contravened local legality, the mayor states that her administration is fully aware of the current legality. Regulations make clear that signs should be in both languages. The local police had also recommended that the signs be amended.

Language, always language.