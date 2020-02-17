Person of the week
... was Aina Calvo. The former mayor of Palma was officially named the new national government delegate in the Balearics. She is therefore the Spanish government’s chief representative on Balearics soil, a position that brings with it responsibilities such as that for the state security forces.
It had been thought that Ramon Morey, who has been the acting delegate for several months, would become the permanent delegate. It is believed that he was President Armengol’s preference, but Madrid has decided otherwise.
Armengol and Calvo are one-time rivals; Armengol beat Calvo when they ran to be leader of PSOE in the Balearics.
