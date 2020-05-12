Shares:

Today was a day of bomb shells in the UK and here in Spain. England was told it can’t go on holiday this summer, while Spain introduced a two-week quarantine period for non-Spanish residents which sent shock waves through the tourist industry and associated sectors.

Opposition politicians, already intent of bringing the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez down over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, went into overdrive - in particular the far right party Vox.

Its parliamentary spokesperson, Jorge Campos, slammed the announcement warning that it will “ruin” the tourist industry.

Campos fears that it could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

He was also quick to point out that the country’s main competing holiday destinations such as Greece and Turkey have not imposed quarantine periods, instead they have done everything possible to encourage tourism by making travel to and from the countries, when possible, as easy as possible while slashing VAT and other fiscal burdens.

He concluded that, if faced with long periods stuck checking-in at airports and the threat of quarantine, Europeans thinking about coming to Spain will opt for the simple option and go elsewhere.

Granted, the quarantine period is only in place between May 15-May 24 but it sends out the wrong message at a time when the state of alarm is being eased.