I have the sensation that since the Balearics, and many other parts of the country, have been released from Phase 0 of the State of Emergency, some people have become rather lax and appear to have forgotten what we’ve been through since early March, or the end of last year if you want to look further afield, and what we are still having to confront.

Judging by the calls and messages I received in the newsroom yesterday, the introduction of the obligatory wearing of masks did not go down that well with the public at large. But, apart from this step possibly being one major final national push to get this pandemic over the line and under some form of control, I think it will give a large number of people a reality check.

It’s great that terraces and small shops have been allowed to open and a further easing of the restrictions is imminent, but it does not mean the virus has been defeated and it’s back to life as usual. No. We’re all going to have to get used to a very new way of life, such as the wearing of masks possibly until the end of June and then, there could be more to come.

As leading medical professionals have told this newspaper, until there is a tried and tested vaccine, we’re living in uncertain times and facing a killer virus.

We can’t afford to let our guard down, for the safety of ourselves and those around us.

So for the time being use common sense and obey the rules.